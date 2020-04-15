The last time Kristi Fett touched a basketball her senior season at Lyle/Pacelli, it left the Minnesota State, Mankato women’s basketball coaching staff pinching themselves.
It's tough to blame them.
The 6-feet-5 Fett had just led the Athletics to their first state championship, including taking that title game by the throat, with 30 points, 16 rebounds and 5 blocked shots.
The Mavericks coaches knew that the following season, Fett would be theirs. The first-team all-state player had turned down a handful of Division I colleges in favor of Minnesota State. If the Mavericks coaches had any doubts about her skills and dominance, they’d just been doused.
“We were super excited to get Kristi,” Mavericks head coach Emilee Thiesse said. “Six-feet-5 doesn’t fall to you very often.”
Now, after two seasons of coaching her, Thiesse’s excitement over Fett has only increased. Fett especially built momentum over her last nine games, when she averaged 14 points and began looking like one of the more dominant players in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
The potential that Thiesse saw in Fett as a high schooler is coming to fruition, after she’d turned in a relatively quiet freshman season, averaging 5.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game.
“The toughest thing my first year was being a part of a new team and having a new role,” Fett said.
Gradually, she’s found herself.
Fett’s totals practically doubled this season, to 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. The Mavericks’ team success also shot up, from 14 wins a year ago to 18 this season.
“The biggest thing for Kristi is that the last five games of (this) season, we really started to see what we could consistently get out of her,” Thiesse said. “That really changed things for our team. Next year, we have to have her ready to start the season with the same mentality, to see herself as our go-to person.”
Fett does most of her damage close to the basket where she used her size and touch to shoot a terrific 56 percent from the field this season. She said she wouldn’t mind that on that go-to role. It’s one she accepted and then ran with at Lyle/Pacelli, where she averaged 26 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks per game her senior year and was an obvious leader, vocally and otherwise.
IT'S ALL THERE
Thiesse says that Fett has the personality and game to flourish on and off the court in Mankato. The size and talent are there. She’s 6-5, with soft hands, agility and an excellent shooting touch. Also showing up now is the kind of confidence that Fett exuded at Lyle/Pacelli, where she wasn’t afraid of the moment or putting herself out there, on and off the court.
The turnaround started with a letter that Fett wrote to herself during her freshman season in Mankato. It was a mandatory one, directed by Thiesse.
“My freshman year, I’d struggled some, and then (Thiesse) had us all sit down and write two letters to ourselves about believing in ourselves,” Fett said. “It was a motivational thing. During the hard part of the season, I’d read those. Mine were about remembering where I’d come from and all of those people who’d helped me get through things. When I’d read those, it brought back why I love the game.”
Dancing also helped. Yes, dancing. That was done with abandon inside what’s often been a wild and exuberant Mavericks locker room. It’s kept Fett and her teammates connected and loose.
“I’ve never been around a team as dancy and excited as this one,” Fett said. “We dance around a lot, listening to rap music mostly, and some country.”
Fett’s play this season gave herself and all of her teammates reason to dance. For Fett, so simply did being a part of this team.
After two years with this bunch, the connections have definitely been made.
“This has been like an amazing second family for me,” Fett said. “So many other teams have issues and stuff like that. But our team, we are all like sisters with each other. And I have a great relationship with our coaches. (Thiesse) is a great to work with and great at communicating. She’s been like a mom through some hard times.”
Those hard times now seem a thing of the past. Stronger now from rigorous weight lifting, and more certain of her role and abilities, Fett is taking off.
Thiesse thought she had a good one in Fett. Now, she knows it.
“Kristi has grown so much and adapted so well,” Thiesse said. “She can do all the things you need to do at this level.”