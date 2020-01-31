MINNEAPOLIS – Falling just short of being able to compete on the world's biggest stage could harm any athlete's confidence, if not their career.
Lexy Ramler was determined to not let the disappointment destroy her.
The former Winona High School student and current University of Minnesota gymnast was one spot away from becoming one of the 15 women to advance to the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials.
Ramler was the very last cut.
Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian and Aly Raisman formed the Final Five for the U.S. They won the gold medal and celebrated in style at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. They’ll go down as one of the best U.S. women’s gymnastics teams of all time.
Ramler was oh-so-close to being there, alongside Biles, Douglas and Raisman.
But she hasn't allowed that to deter her.
“I wasn’t as down as I thought I would be,” Ramler said. “I knew that I put a lot of effort into it. I gave it my all. The U.S. really dominates in gymnastics, so to get to that level is an accomplishment in itself.
"When you fall a little short in anything, there’s a learning lesson in it. Just knowing that I put as much as I could into that, I learned a lot.”
MAKING HISTORY
Instead of dwelling on what could have been, Ramler has been busy etching her name in Minnesota’s record books.
The junior is ranked No. 1 in the country on the balance beam, and she made history on Jan. 25 when she scored a perfect 10 on the beam in a meet against Illinois.
It was the first-ever 10 by a Golden Gopher in front of the home fans at Maturi Pavilion. It was also the second week in a row that Ramler had scored a perfect 10 on the beam, after she achieved perfection in a meet against Rutgers the week before.
“It’s pretty cool; I definitely wasn’t expecting it because I can’t control the scoring,” Ramler said. “It’s definitely rare to get a 10 in gymnastics, but it’s even rarer to get two 10s in a row.”
Ramler becomes the third Minnesota gymnast to notch a perfect 10, joining Hanna Nordquist and Ivy Lu. She’s the first with two perfect 10s to her name.
After she nailed the landing, she was surrounded by her adoring teammates. They all raised 10 fingers in the air, signaling what score they would’ve given. But Ramler wasn’t convinced it was a perfect 10.
“I knew it was a good performance, but I didn’t know if I’d get another 10,” Ramler said. “I definitely have been fighting for a 10. The last few years, I’d get a score of 10 and a 9.9. The judges have kept me hungry.”
'SHE WAS THE MOTOR, I WAS THE STEERING WHEEL'
That hunger for success has always been there. Ramler grew up in St. Michael, but in sixth grade, she discovered KidSport Gymnastics in Winona. She meshed immediately with KidSport’s owner Rob Murray.
Ramler’s mother, Marlene, would make the two-and-a-half-hour drive from St. Michael south to Winona every weekend so Lexy could train with Murray.
“She’d do a private lesson Friday night, then she’d train with our group on Saturdays,” Murray said. “After lunch, she’d do another session and then go home.”
In 2011, she spent the entire summer training with Murray, and the Ramler family was in a bind. They knew that Lexy had a magnificent gift. They chose to make the difficult sacrifice so that Lexy could chase her dream. For five days of the week, the Ramler family was split.
Marlene and Lexy lived in a little apartment in Winona so that she could train with Murray. Lexy’s father, Brad, and her brother, Justin, stayed in St. Michael.
On weekends, the family would reunite.
“My family was definitely all-in,” Ramler said. “They’ve always been super supportive. They want to give me all the opportunities to be successful in life. I'm very grateful and very blessed.”
“There was never any question about if they were going to be hot or cold about long-term plans,” Murray said. “They were in. They saw the long game. They saw the whole picture. It made it easy to plan for down the road. There is no athlete that has a straight line of success. They saw everything as building towards an ultimate goal. There was a lot of support there so it was easy for her to stay on track. For something like that, it takes an investment from everyone. There isn’t just one person. It’s everyone. They were willing to invest their time and energy for the long haul.”
Ramler trained with Murray from sixth grade all the way through high school. She graduated from Winona High School in the top 10 percent of her class.
“She is a great kid,” Murray said. “Very disciplined. She was the motor; I was the steering wheel. It was never hard to keep her pointed in the right direction. She brought the energy. That’s why it was successful. She was always very coachable.”
ROAD TO PERFECTION
Ramler chose to go to Minnesota so that she could stay close to home, and she’s become one of the top gymnasts in the country.
She was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2018. She was the Big Ten Gymnast of the Year in 2019 and she was a four-time All-American at the 2019 NCAA Championships.
She finished as the national runner-up in the All-Around in 2019, and Ramler has her eyes fixated on a national title in 2020.
The road to perfection hasn’t been easy, but Ramler still keeps a smile on her face on a daily basis. She doesn’t have an Olympic medal hanging on her wall, but she’s a champion.
“I learned so much in that process, and I think a lot of it relates to what I’m doing now,” Ramler said. “Just knowing that I’m able to compete with cameras all around and on the podium with some of these other incredible athletes. That experience helps now with my confidence and trusting in my past.”
Being the last cut from the Olympic Trials wasn’t the day Ramler’s career ended. In fact, she was only getting started.