Brent Lamppa chuckles when asked about the holes in the walls of his family’s basement.
“They’re still there,” he said. “They’re the size of bodies.”
At some point, Brent and his wife Julie decided that, if they were going to have a dozen or so teenage boys constantly playing hockey in their basement, they’d just have to live with the consequences.
“The funnier thing was, we’d have couples or friends over and all of sudden there would be this loud ‘bang!’ in the basement,” Julie Lamppa said. “It wouldn’t faze me or Brent, but everyone else would be looking around, like ‘did you hear that?’”
Those holes in the walls have become mementos, souvenirs of their sons’ youth and high school hockey careers. Every one of the holes is worth it to the Lamppas -- they’re part of what made their youngest son, Xander, into the player he is today: The leading scorer on the Waterloo Black Hawks, the top team in the United States Hockey League’s Western Conference.
And on Thursday, all of that time spent in his basement, battling with friends of his older brother Isaac, paid off for Xander Lamppa. The former Rochester John Marshall and Austin Bruins standout announced his commitment to play Division I college hockey at Penn State University.
The Nittany Lions (20-10-4 overall) are currently the No. 9-ranked team in the country.
“The passion that the players have for the program there was overwhelming,” said Lamppa, a 2018 JM grad, when asked what made him decide to choose Penn State. “Their recent success was a big part of it, too. The coach (Guy Gadowsky) seemed really genuine -- he knew a lot about me -- and the players love playing for him.
“He seems like a great guy and someone I can imagine playing four years for.”
‘CULTIVATING A LOVE FOR THE GAME’
Brent Lamppa didn’t push his sons -- Isaac is two years older than Xander -- to play hockey. He didn’t have to.
The boys both played multiple sports, trying baseball, hockey and lacrosse, at young ages.
“When I saw (Xander) throw a baseball at 4 or 5 years old, I thought there was something different or special about him,” said Brent Lamppa, who played college hockey at Notre Dame, “and in hockey, he was just always around the puck. His teammates and opponents might have been faster, but he was always where he needed to be.”
Brent and Julie introduced their sons to hockey and let them decide on their own if they enjoyed it.
“Dad would go over so many little things with us,” Xander said of his days on his family’s homemade backyard rink. “It was so much fun, a lot of 1-on-1, a lot of stick work, but we were just having fun. Dad did a great job of letting us have fun and love the game. We would play wherever we could, whenever we could.”
Isaac and Xander fell in love with the game at an early age and always had a stick and a puck -- or a tennis ball, or whatever they could find to play hockey with -- at their disposal, whether playing in their garage, their basement or their 40-by-60-foot backyard rink.
“From our youngest age it was dad and me and Xander,” said Isaac Lamppa, a 2016 John Marshall graduate who plays club hockey at Creighton University in Omaha, where he’ll graduate in May. “We’d spend hours and hours in the garage. Dad cultivated that love for the game in us.
“Our outdoor rink, me and Xander would be out there at all hours, sometimes until 2 in the morning, just because we loved it. … But it wasn’t always all love between me and Xander. Sometimes we’d throw some knuckles. We’re both very competitive.”
BROTHERLY LOVE
That competitiveness was almost always overshadowed by the friendship and respect that developed between the brothers.
“Xander would always hang out with Isaac and his group of friends,” Brent Lamppa said. “They’d skate a lot and play a lot of games on the backyard rink. Xander would have to hold his own … he had this intangible, his Hockey IQ.”
It didn’t take long to become clear to older brother Isaac and his friends that Xander had the ability to not only keep up with them, but beat them.
“He was special and I had a front-row seat to it,” Isaac Lamppa said. “He started beating me at 1-on-1 when I was 10 or 11. He was tearing me apart. My friends would laugh and say ‘you’re going to let your little brother beat you?’ Then they’d get beat by him, too.
“I was really impressed with all my friends. They kind of took on the big brother role with him, too.”
The two-year age difference didn’t often allow Xander to play organized hockey with Isaac or their close-knit group of eight friends, but they came together for a special season in 2015-16 when Isaac was a senior and Xander a sophomore at JM. They helped lead the Rockets to a 20-win season and a Big Nine Conference championship, combining for 39 goals and 84 points.
FINDING ANOTHER GEAR
Xander led the Rockets in scoring a year later, recording 19 goals and 47 points as a junior. He played his senior year with the Austin Bruins of the North American Hockey League and scored 11 goals and 20 points during his introductory season to junior hockey.
The combination of his size -- 6-feet-2, 203 pounds -- and elite hands and playmaking ability made him a fit on Waterloo’s roster in the USHL as an 18-year-old last year. And though he had a year of junior hockey under his belt, the adjustment to playing at the highest level of juniors, the USHL, wasn’t always easy.
Xander admittedly lacked confidence at times and wondered if the game would slow down for him. But he never stopped working and never stopped improving.
“I’m really grateful that he and his dad have the same personality,” Julie Lamppa said. “When it comes to handling stress, they’re both very laid back. They worry about things, but they handle it very well.”
That became evident this season, as Xander has not only become the top scorer on the Black Hawks, but he has developed into one of the top scorers in the USHL. His 42 points are tied for the 16th-most in the league and his 28 assists are tied for ninth among all USHL players.
His success has come as much because he’s continued to work on his perceived weaknesses -- primarily his skating -- as he has on improving his strengths.
“His speed, 100 percent,” Isaac Lamppa said when asked what his brother has most improved upon in the past two years. “Back in the day he was slooowwww, but he could get by with it because his hands are so amazing. His hockey IQ and vision have always been there. He can slow the game down for the players around him.
“He turned a gear when he was in high school, then he turned another gear when he played in Austin. At the start of this season, you could see he turned another gear and has gotten faster. From the trajectory he’s on, I wouldn’t be surprised if he turns another gear.”
Odds are, when Xander Lamppa finds that next gear, he’ll be in the blue-and-white of Penn State.
He informed Gadowsky and the Nittany Lions coaching staff of his decision on Wednesday. He was on the ice practicing Thursday afternoon when the news of his signing broke, earlier than he expected it to.
“I got off the ice and peaked at my phone and saw all the messages,” he said. “About that time it started exploding.”
Many of those messages and missed calls were from a familiar area code, the group of guys he grew up proving himself against. The friends who made him a better person and player.
“Whether we were playing football, baseball, lacrosse or hockey, those guys made me the athlete I am,” he said. “I had to compete harder just to fit in with those guys. They knew this was a dream of mine and it became a dream of theirs for me.”