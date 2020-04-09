Mathias Backstrom has been back home in Sweden for nearly two weeks, but the Rochester Grizzlies goalie continues to make news here.
Last week, the 19-year-old Backstrom was named the North American 3 Hockey League Goalie of the Year, in his first season playing hockey in the United States.
On Wednesday, Backstrom announced that he’ll be back in the U.S. this fall, but this time to play college hockey. The 5-feet-8, 165-pound goalie has committed to play NCAA Division III hockey at Nichols College in Dudley, Mass., approximately 60 miles southwest of Boston.
Backstrom was also named the NA3HL Central Division MVP for the 2019-20 season and was named to the All-NA3HL First Team, along with teammate Michael Heitkamp, a defenseman.
“(Mathias) has been a tremendous teammate and example to (fellow goalies) Shane (Soderwall), Sean (Guerin) and the rest of us this year,” Grizzlies coach Chris Ratzloff said. “We know that he will push his teammates at Nichols, as well.”
Backstrom backstopped Rochester to its first-ever NA3HL Central Division championship, as he was 18-5-0 this season, with a 1.55 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage.
The Grizzlies finished the season 37-8-2 overall and limited their opponents to 94 total goals in 47 games, the second-best mark in the NA3HL. They held the top seed in the divisional playoffs before the league canceled the season amid COVID-19 concerns.
“The biggest thing is probably that everyone always worked hard for each other,” Backstrom told the Post Bulletin last week from his home in Malmo, Sweden. “I’ve been on a lot of different teams and you can see quickly if it’s a good team to be around. We had skill on the ice, we worked hard for each other and had two great coaches who led us the right way.
“Once we got rolling we were tough to stop.”
Backstrom’s signing gives the Grizzlies three college commitments from this season’s team. Heitkamp committed to the University of Wisconsin-Stout last month, and fellow defenseman Noel Parker committed to St. Olaf.
GRIZZ SIGN MORE LOCALS
While the Grizzlies didn’t get an opportunity to chase a postseason championship this spring, the coaching staff has been hard at work constructing the roster for the 2020-21 season.
Rochester announced the signings of three more players to tender agreements on Thursday, including a pair of southeastern Minnesota standouts.
Owatonna goalie Zach Wiese and forward Collin Pederson have signed with the team, as has TJ Norris, a native of Moville, Iowa, who played for the Rocky Mountain Roughriders organization in Colorado.
Wiese was one of the top goalies in southeastern Minnesota high school hockey in 2019-20, going 17-6-0 for Owatonna, with a 1.82 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He posted a 32-19-3 record over his three seasons on the Huskies’ varsity.
Pederson was Owatonna’s fourth-leading scorer with 14 goals and 29 total points this season, and he had 24 goals and 53 career points in three seasons.
Norris, a 5-10, 165-pound forward, will turn 18 in August. He recorded six goals and 23 points for the Roughriders U18 team this past season.
The three signings give the Grizzlies a total of 10 players tendered for next season, in addition to 17 veterans who are eligible to return. Players who have signed tenders with the Grizzlies are ineligible for the NA3HL Draft later this month and their NA3HL rights for the 2020-21 season are held by Rochester.
Other local players the Grizzlies have signed are Rochester Century forward Gavin Gunderson and defenseman Sam Williams, John Marshall forward Teejay Torgrimson and Winona forward Roman Grulkowski.
They’ve also signed East Ridge forward Marco Troje, Fond du Lac (Wis.) forward Max Erstad, and Beaver Dam (Wis.) forward Riley Vanderhoeven, who led his team this season with 35 goals and 67 points.