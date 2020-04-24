The Rochester Grizzlies began to build their 2020-21 team over the past few months, signing 10 players to tenders.
They'll join a handful of returning veterans from the 2019-20 season that won the franchise's first division championship, the North American 3 Hockey League Central Division title.
On Thursday, the Grizzlies added three more players to the mix through the NA3HL Draft.
The Grizzlies went to the blue line with two of their three selections in the four-round draft, and all three players come from strong high school or midget programs.
Rochester selected defenseman Jameson Folden with its first round pick, No. 21 overall, then picked Rochester Century's all-time leading scorer, forward Joey Malugani with a third-round pick, No. 75 overall. The Grizzlies closed their draft by taking another defenseman, Josh Nelson from East Grand Forks.
Folden, a 6-foot, 170-pound right-shot defenseman comes to Rochester from the Rocky Mountain Roughriders 18U program in Colorado. That's the same program where TJ Norris -- a 5-10, 165-pound forward, who signed a tender with the Grizzlies two weeks ago -- played this past season. Folden had 22 points in 68 games during his two seasons in the Roughriders program.
Malugani set a Century single-season record for points (73) this past season and points in a career (144). He signed a tender to play with the Bismarck Bobcats in the NAHL next season. The Grizzlies have already signed one of Malugani's linemates from Century -- forward Gavin Gunderson -- to a tender agreement for the 2020-21 season.
Nelson, a 5-11 defenseman, had 15 points this past season for Section 8A runner-up East Grand Forks. He also played two seasons in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League, and finished his high school career with the Green Wave with 41 points in 74 games.
The Grizzlies finished this past season -- their second as a franchise -- with a 37-8-2 overall record.