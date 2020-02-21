The Rochester Grizzlies have sat atop the North American 3 Hockey League Central Division standings for a majority of the season.
Friday night, they made it official.
The Grizzlies matched their season-high for goals in a game and blew out division rival Coulee Region 11-0 at the Rochester Recreation Center to clinch the regular-season division championship.
It has been a quick ascension for the Grizzlies, in just their second year as a franchise. Last year, they won 32 games overall in their inaugural season. This season, they hit the 32-win mark with five games to go in the regular season, as well as at least two postseason games.
And the Grizzlies will have home-ice advantage through the Central Division playoffs, which begin the second week in March.
They clinched that reward Friday, thanks to a 23-save shutout from Mathias Backstrom and 11 goals, which matches their season-high. It’s the third time this year the Grizzlies (32-8-2 overall) have scored 11 in a game and the fourth time they’ve hit double figures.
Rochester received at least one point from 14 different players, led by Noel Parker, who had two goals and three assists.
Lucas Newman scored twice for the Grizzlies, while Paul Hofbauer, Clayton Shultz and Joey Fodstad had one goal and two assists each.
Other Grizzlies who had multiple point games were Porter Haney (one goal, one assist); Matt DeRosa (one goal, one assist); Ethan Noonan (one goal, one assist); Logan Olson (two assists) and Luke McKinch (two assists).
The Grizzlies are off until Feb. 29, when they play at Wausau.
Their next — and final — regular season home games are March 6 and 7 against St. Louis.