One night after clinching a North American 3 Hockey League playoff berth, the Rochester Grizzlies completed a dominant sweep of a weekend series against the Milwaukee Power with a 7-0 victory at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Shane Soderwall recorded a 20-save shutout to improve to 9-1-0 this season as the Grizzlies improved to 25-6-1 and extended their lead in the Central Division to four points over second-place St. Louis.
The Grizzlies' 9-0 win against Milwaukee (8-24-0) on Friday locked up a playoff spot for Rochester with one-third of its regular season remaining.
Saturday, Rochester Lourdes graduate Lucas Newman led the way, recording a hat trick and two assists.
Fellow Rochester native Dylan Schneider scored twice and added one assist in his second game with the team, giving him seven points through two games for the Grizzlies. Hunter Wilmes and Zak Justice also scored, while Garrett Smith had two assists. Wilmes, Paul Hofbauer, Luke McKinch and Ethan Noonan had one assist each.
The Grizzlies host Alexandria at 7 p.m. Friday, then play at Alexandria at 7:10 p.m. Saturday, on Hockey Day Minnesota.
BRUINS RUN UNBEATEN STREAK TO 10
ST. CLOUD — The last time the Austin Bruins lost a hockey game was 38 days ago, on home ice against the St. Cloud Blizzard.
That was Dec. 6.
Since then, the Bruins are unbeaten in 10 games and earned a big measure of revenge against the Blizzard over the weekend, sweeping a three-game series. Austin capped that sweep with a 7-4 win Saturday at St. Cloud, a win that boosted the Bruins into second place in the North American Hockey League's Central Division.
Austin (20-9-6 overall) is six points back of division-leading Aberdeen with just less than half of the regular season (25 games) remaining.
Saturday's game was a back-and-forth contest. St. Cloud led 1-0 after one, then 2-0 on a goal 9 seconds into the second period.
But the Bruins answered with three second-period goals — from Barrett Brooks, Tiernan Shoudy and Jaden Shields — in a span of 1:36 to take a 3-2 lead into the third.
The teams traded goals twice in the first 11:28, with Connor Mylymok and Dante Sheriff countering goals by the Blizzard to give Austin a 5-4 lead.
Hugh Larkin scored with 4:08 to play for a 6-4 lead and Shoudy added an empty-net goal with 11 seconds to go. Shoudy added three assists for a five-point game and Sheriff had two assists for a three-point night.
Brett Miller made 16 saves in the win.
The Bruins host Minot at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday.