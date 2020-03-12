Lucas Newman and the other Rochester Grizzlies players who have been through the North American 3 Hockey League playoffs before had a simple message for their teammates this week: The regular season is over. We’re about to find out who cares more about winning than anything else.
“It’s like a different league,” Newman said of the NA3HL in the postseason. “People want it a lot more. Going through it last year — we only made it to the first round — but we played three games in three days. It’s tough on your body; you’re getting hit more and you’re going up against top guys more.”
The NA3HL Central Division champion Grizzlies are accustomed to getting their opponents’ best game on a nightly basis.
The bullseye is squarely on Rochester’s back as the playoffs begin tonight with Game 1 of a best-of-3 division semifinal series at Peoria (Ill.). Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) are scheduled for Saturday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (5:30 p.m.) at the Rochester Recreation Center.
“We have a lot of winners on this team,” Newman said when asked how the veterans can prepare the younger players for the change in intensity come playoff time. “Even guys who weren’t here last year, they know how to win. Some of them went to the state (high school) tournament and won a lot of games. They’re used to playing in the playoffs.”
The Grizzlies are a confident group.
They bring a 37-8-2 overall record into the postseason and they swept the six-game season series against fourth-seeded Peoria, though the teams haven’t met since Nov. 30. The Grizzlies haven’t played at Peoria since Oct. 13.
“They’re a better team than they were the last time we saw them,” Grizzlies head coach Chris Ratzloff said. “They hang around. They don’t quit and they won’t against us.
“They play a very physical game, right on the edge. Hopefully we match that physicality. The first time we went there, they tried to intimidate us and we showed them that we can play that style if they want to. We have to be ready for that physical game, take it to them and not let them take it to us.”
A ‘HUGE’ ADVANTAGE
One perk of being a division champion is that the Grizzlies are guaranteed home-ice advantage through the first two rounds of the postseason.
They’ll open their division semifinal series tonight at Peoria. Both teams will have a travel day on Friday, then Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Should Rochester defeat Peoria, it will have home-ice advantage in the division finals against St. Louis or Coulee Region.
Being the home team also gives the Grizzlies the last line change, so they can get the matchups they want.
“It’s huge,” Ratzloff said of having home ice. “Playing in front of the home crowd is huge for us. We’ve only lost two games at home this year — one in regulation, one in OT — so our guys understand how big it is to be in front of our crowd.”
Veteran forward Matt DeRosa said the Grizzlies will draw on their playoff experience from a year ago, when they were the lower seed and lost two games at North Iowa, but won the middle game of the first-round playoff series at home.
“Being at home is a huge deal,” DeRosa said. “Having to go (to North Iowa) twice last year, that put the nail in the coffin for us. We got the job done here, but that crowd was too much for us.
“But home or away, it doesn't change the preparation, what you’re doing before, what you’re eating. It’s not going to determine how in shape or how healthy we are going into the playoffs.”