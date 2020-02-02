The Rochester Grizzlies were a success on and off the ice on Saturday night at Rochester Recreation Center.
The Grizzlies picked up a big North American 3 Hockey League Central Division win, beating the North Iowa Bulls 3-1 in a rivalry game. That extended the Grizzlies’ home winning streak to 11 games.
The win happened as the Wild put on their annual Pink in the Rink Night, with 1,000 fans showing up to show their support for Mayo Clinic’s cancer research.
The Grizzlies got after the Bulls immediately, outshooting their opponents 7-0 to begin a first period that saw Rochester score the frame’s only goal. It came off the stick of Kasson native Nic Leisen, who’d stolen the puck from behind the Bulls’ net, then came out in front and fired it past North Iowa goalie Joe Daninger.
The Grizzlies made it 2-0 at 4:42 of the second period when Matt DeRosa used a nifty pass from Peyton Hart to score on a 2-on-1 play. The teams combined for 46 penalty minutes in a second period that turned physical. Andrejs Bogdanovs gave Rochester a 3-0 lead with another goal, scoring with just 2.7 seconds left in the frame.
After the Bulls narrowed their deficit to 3-1 just into the third period, the Grizzlies were on the penalty play much of the rest of the way but were able to hold up without allowing another goal.
Mathias Backstrom was in goal for Rochester and improved his record to 14-3.
The Grizzlies improve to 29-6-1 and play again next Sunday (noon) at Coulee Region in La Crosse, Wis.