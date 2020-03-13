The Rochester Grizzlies were on their way to Peoria, Ill., for Game 1 of a best-of-3 North American 3 Hockey League Central Division semifinal playoff series on Thursday when they were called and told to come home.
The NA3HL and its parent league, the Tier II North American Hockey League, announced Thursday afternoon that the leagues have paused competition.
On Friday, the Grizzlies learned that their season is over. The league has decided to cancel the NA3HL playoffs and the rest of the NAHL season. Rochester, the NA3HL Central Division champion, finishes its second season in the league with a 37-8-2 record.
“It’s tough,” Grizzlies first-year head coach Chris Ratzloff said. “This is a great group of guys who worked so hard for (the division title). It was a goal from Day 1. It’s disappointing, but we understand we have to do what’s best for the league and the players.”
The Grizzlies were set to host Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3 of the series against Peoria today and Sunday at the Rochester Recreation Center.
“It’s the guys I’ll remember most,” Ratzloff said about his first season on the job. “It’s a special group, just the closeness of the group. They made it easy and fun to show up every day.”
The NAHL's Austin Bruins were set to play host to division rival Minot on Friday and today at Riverside Arena.
“This is an unprecedented time and situation, so first and foremost we want to be sure we are doing what is best for our players, teams, fans, and officials," NAHL and NA3HL commissioner Mark Frankenfeld said.
RAIDERS SEASON ENDS SHY OF STATE
The Rochester Raiders will have to wait another year to contend for their second-ever adapted floor hockey state championship.
The Minnesota State High School League announced late Thursday afternoon that the 2020 adapted floor hockey state tournament has been canceled.
The Raiders were to be the No. 2 seed from the South Division in the eight-team tournament, which was scheduled to be held Friday and today at Bloomington Jefferson High School.
The cancellation means the careers of three Raiders seniors — Max Boyum, Levi Stork and Dayne Bailey — have come to an end.
The Minnesota State High School League and the Minnesota Adapted Athletics Association worked together with the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health to come to the decision to cancel the tournament.
A statement from the MSHSL read:
"The Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control emphasize that individuals with underlying health conditions are at an increased risk of severe infection from COVID-19. In consultation with the Minnesota Adapted Athletic Association who shared significant information about the unique health situations of many of the student participants and their families, the Minnesota State High School League has cancelled the Adapted Floor Hockey Tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14, 2020.
"This cancellation supersedes information relayed earlier today. The Girls Basketball State Tournament and Boys Basketball Section Tournaments will continue on Friday with limited spectators. However, the Adapted Floor Hockey games scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14 will NOT be played."
The Raiders last won the state championship in 2003.
YOUTH TOURNAMENTS CANCELED
On Friday, Minnesota Hockey announced it is cancelling its state youth hockey tournaments to be played this weekend throughout the state due to the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The cancellations include the following levels: 12-and-under 'B' girls, 12U 'A' girls, 15U 'B' girls, 15U 'A' girls, 19U girls, peewee 'B' boys, peewee 'A' boys, peewee 'AA' boys, bantam 'B', bantam 'A', bantam 'AA' and junior gold.
The 15U ‘B’ and 12U ‘B’ girls tournaments were to be played in Rochester.
"While this is an extremely difficult decision for all involved, we feel that the safety of our players and their families has to be the priority," Minnesota Hockey president Steve Oleheiser said in a news release. "We realize this decision comes very late in the process and provides a major inconvenience. But after receiving a report that parents of two state tournament players are at risk for COVID-19, we just could not risk any of our players coming together and putting themselves in further jeopardy."