The Rochester Grizzlies haven’t lost often this season.
From the coaching staff to every player in the locker room, the feeling after a defeat doesn’t sit well.
“It’s the big character of our team,” second-year Grizzlies forward Matt DeRosa said. “We preach it in the locker room, ‘we may be down, but we have to get back up.’ If you stay down — it happened last year when we went on a three-, four-, five-game losing streak — it doesn't help.
“As soon as you get down, you have to come to practice the next day and battle even harder, work even harder, start getting back to the grind because it pays off in the end.”
That type of leadership has helped the Grizzlies go 37-8-2 this season and win their first North American 3 Hockey League Central Division championship.
They’ll open postseason play tonight at Peoria in Game 1 of a best-of-3 Central Division semifinal series.
“Our goal is to not lose at all, just win the first two,” Rochester Lourdes grad and second-year Grizzlies forward Lucas Newman said. “Even if we do lose, we’ll come together as a group, put it behind us, forget about it, come back the next day and come back even harder.”
The Grizzlies haven’t lost twice in a row this season in regulation; they’re 7-0-1 in games following losses.
Not losing consecutive games was one of the goals the team set at the beginning of the season.
Head coach Chris Ratzloff said the veteran presence on this year’s team has a lot to do with that ability to recover quickly. The Grizzlies’ top five scorers this season — Joey Fodstad, Newman, Porter Haney, Peyton Hart and DeRosa — have been at their best in those bounce-back games.
“They understand that momentum is big,” Ratzloff said. “If we lose one and come back the next day and turn it around, get the momentum going the right way, they understand we need to do that.
“Same way with losing. If you lose a couple in a row, you’re down and things aren’t going your way and instead of grinding it out, you start to squeeze the stick a little harder and you get nervous. “
LEADING ON, OFF THE ICE
Not only have the Grizzlies’ top scorers been strong locker-room leaders, they’ve produced consistently on the ice, too.
The team’s top five scorers have all played in at least 37 games — Newman is the only Grizzly to play in all 47 games this season — and in the eight games following Grizzlies losses, they have combined for 20 goals and 37 points, as well as a plus-38 plus/minus rating.
“We rely on the vets a lot,” Ratzloff said. “They’ve been through the playoffs. They know it’s going to be a battle. It’s not like the regular season … everybody will be there ready to go.
“It’s a different style. It’ll be more of a grind-it-out style instead of a fast-paced, trying to catch them off guard type of game. It’ll be more of a get it deep, do the right things, gain the zone, finish checks and get to the net. Hopefully we get some dirty goals that way.”
Newman, who is tied with Haney for second on the team with 47 points (behind Fodstad, who has 53 points), has been particularly good in games after defeats this season, with six goals and five assists.
“You don't want that feeling to happen again,” Newman said. “We’ve come back stronger, stuck together as a group, go to practice and go to work the next day, getting ready for the next game.