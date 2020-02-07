WAUSAU, Wis. -- Matt DeRosa scored on the first shift of the game and that was all the offense the Rochester Grizzlies needed -- though they received six more goals -- in a 7-0 North American 3 Hockey League victory at Wausau on Friday.
Sean Guerin recorded a 27-save shutout to improve to 7-3-1 as a starter this season in goal for the Grizzlies.
Rochester won its 30th game of the season, improving to 30-7-1 overall. The Grizzlies won their 30th game last season on March 2.
Lucas Newman added a pair of goals Friday, while Devin Hays and Ethan Noonan scored once each.
Rochester plays at the Granite City Lumberjacks at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Grizzlies 7, RiverWolves 0
Rochester 3 3 1 -- 7
Wausau 0 0 0 -- 0
Rochester: Lucas Newman 2 goals; Logan Olson 2 assists; Jesper Hofling 1 assist; Joey Fodstad 1 assist; Matt DeRosa 3 goals; Devin Hays 1 goal; Garrett Smith 2 assists; Peyton Hart 1 assist; Ethan Noonan 1 goal; Noel Parker 1 assist. Goalie: Sean Guerin 27 saves (27 shots).
Wausau: Goalie: Tyler Klatt 56 saves (63 shots).