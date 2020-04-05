Riley Colvard was always a hockey player.
He grew up a hockey player, not thinking a whole lot about what he wanted to do once his hockey career ended.
One road trip changed everything.
It started Colvard down a path that currently has stopped in Sioux Falls, S.D., where he recently finished his second season as an assistant coach and director of scouting for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL.
That path started back in the early months of 2012, while he was rehabbing from an injury during his first season with the Austin Bruins.
Colvard couldn’t stay away from the rink. He was at Riverside Arena daily, watching video, watching practices and becoming a sponge for anything he could soak up from then-Bruins coaches Chris Tok and Jamie Huffman.
The coaches decided to give Colvard an early test, to see just how badly he wanted to be a coach.
“We had a couple of home games, Friday and Saturday night games in Austin,” Colvard said. “Before the Friday game, (Huffman) said ‘hey, you and I are driving to Chicago first thing tomorrow morning to watch a Midget hockey showcase.’
“Later that day he said ‘pack a bag and bring it with you to the rink. We might leave tonight.’ So after the (Bruins) game, we sat around the rink for awhile, talked about the game, and after everyone had left he said ‘all right, we’re going.’”
Colvard threw his bag in the back seat and hopped in the passenger seat. They pulled into a hotel in Chicago sometime between 4-5 a.m.
Two hours later, the alarm clock went off.
“Huf said ‘let’s go, we have to get to the rink. Game starts in 20 minutes,’” Colvard said with a laugh. “We must have been at the rink for at least 10 hours that day. Finally, it’s 8-9 p.m., we’re both pretty much zombies and he finally said ‘all right, let’s get out of here.’ The next morning we were right back at the rink, then drove back home to Austin that night.
“That was my first lesson of how tough this can be, the late nights, the long drives.”
Huffman, now an amateur scout in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization, remembered that trip to Chicago with a laugh, too.
“He kept coming back after that,” Huffman said. “I don’t remember why he kept coming back, but he kept coming back. If you keep coming back to that, you could tell how much he wanted it.”
That type of road trip is a common occurrence for Colvard these days.
During a common week in the USHL season, he’s on the ice for practices and assists the Stampede’s other coaches in preparing practice plans and breaking down video. When Friday and Saturday come, he’s in a car or on a plane, watching Midget, high school or other junior hockey games.
Colvard, admittedly, may not have chosen his current path if it weren’t for a severe injury he suffered nearly a decade ago.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound power forward led Centennial High School (in Circle Pines) in scoring as a senior, with 23 goals and 43 points. His combination of size and skill, coupled with a year or two of junior hockey, might have led to a Division I college career.
“He’s a big kid, 6-3, moved the puck well and saw the game well,” said Tok, who was the Bruins’ head coach during Colvard’s two seasons with the team. “You just don’t know, it was a possibility that (Division I) could’ve been there.”
‘I REMEMBER HIM … NOT MOVING’
Colvard recorded points in back-to-back games on Oct. 28 and 29, 2011, in his 11th and 12th games as a Bruin. The next day, Austin hosted a team from Norway in a Sunday afternoon exhibition game.
Huffman left the game early to go on a scouting trip, leaving Tok alone on the Bruins’ bench.
During the third period, Colvard skated hard into the offensive zone on a forecheck. His skates got tangled up with a defender’s and Colvard went head-first into the boards.
“I remember him going into the boards and just not moving,” Tok said. “There’s only one other time in my career I’d seen a guy go down and not move. Your stomach sinks and your brain goes ‘did I just see that correctly?’ And you realize you did, and you think ‘oh my goodness…’”
Colvard tried to get up and skate off under his own power, but he said he instantly felt something was wrong, so he laid back down on the ice.
Kris Dutton, the Bruins’ athletic trainer from Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, was by Colvard’s side as quickly as he could get across the ice.
“Kris probably saved my career,” Colvard said.
Dutton had Colvard remain motionless on the ice, running him through a series of tests, then told the big, powerful forward that he wanted to call an ambulance.
Colvard remained remarkably calm as he went through a series of X-rays and MRI exams at the hospital in Austin. The tests showed fractured C6 and C7 vertebrae, which bear the load of the weight of the head and provide support to the lower part of the neck.
Colvard was airlifted that night from Austin to Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus, in Rochester, where he spent the next five days.
“I could feel (my limbs) and had movement, so I wasn’t too worried right away,” Colvard said. “The biggest shock was when they told me I broke my neck and had blood pooling by my spinal cord. That’s when I realized how serious it was.”
Colvard spent that night flat on his back, unable to move, as doctors and nurses kept a close watch. The next day, Halloween, he was up walking a few steps at a time while wearing a neck brace. Three days later, he had surgery to fuse the broken vertebrae.
“I had surgery late on that Thursday and walked out of the hospital Friday morning,” Colvard said.
BACK IN THE GAME
The Bruins’ coaching staff checked in with Colvard daily as he recovered.
There was rarely any talk of the injury, though, at least none that was initiated by Colvard.
“I never heard a word from him about it,” Huffman said. “He’d joke about it and have fun with the boys, but he never complained, ever.”
Instead of complaining, Colvard kept asking his coaches what he could do to help. He wanted to get back on the ice.
“Tok said ‘absolutely, come back down and be in the office with us every morning,’” Colvard said. “That’s how (the love of coaching) started for me.”
Two months after suffering what Tok at the time called the worst injury he’d ever seen, Colvard moved back down to Austin and spent as much time at the rink as he could.
“The first time he got back on the ice for practice as a coach that year,” Huffman said, “the first time he stepped on the ice for a practice, everybody stopped and banged their sticks on the ice. I’ll never forget that.”
Colvard spent the second half of the 2011-12 season as a volunteer assistant coach for the Bruins.
When the team’s players converged on Riverside Arena in the fall of 2012 for the start of a new season, Colvard was back in the locker room and back on the roster. To get rid of any fears that he or his coaches or teammates may have had, Colvard got into a fight in his second game back.
“I figured there was only one way to show everyone I’m not timid,” he said.
Colvard played in 58 games in 2012-13, recording 28 points and helping Austin win a NAHL Central Division regular-season championship. He went on to play four seasons of Division III college hockey at Wisconsin-Stout, where he scored 19 career goals and 48 points. He also often made the trip from Menomonie, Wis., to Austin often before and after his first two college seasons, carrying on his role as an assistant coach and scout for the Bruins.
Following his playing career, Colvard spent one season as an assistant coach and scout for the Minnesota Wilderness of the NAHL, before joining the Stampede for the 2018-19 season.
“Now when I talk to Riley (as a scout), I know I can trust his opinions on players,” Huffman said. “... He knows what skills translate for a player. A lot of (scouts and coaches) can get caught up in hype and flash. Riley can spot that substance in a player.”
WHAT’S NEXT
At age 27 and just three years out of college, Colvard’s coaching career is just beginning.
“Riley was always a good listener,” Tok said. “He was always trying to figure out how to play the game. His hockey sense was always his biggest attribute.
“He has to keep his nose to the grindstone. If he wants to go Division I (college hockey), recruiting has to be his bread and butter, has to find his niche … bring value to a program.”
Colvard already has a national championship ring, as the Stampede won the USHL’s Clark Cup championship in 2019. And he knows the expectations that come with being a young coach.
“Riley and I talk once a year about being part of the Tok coaching tree,” Huffman said. “That means there’s a standard you work to and it’s evident in what he’s done. We both work to get to that standard. When people in hockey look at us, they see Chris Tok.
“(Colvard) has a high ceiling if he wants it, if the desire is there. He’s just scratching the surface.”