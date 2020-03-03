Lee Smith had the same reaction as most parents would when he was given the news: After a series of tests and X-rays and scans, doctors believed Smith’s 2-year-old son Garrett had a brain tumor.
Panic. Shock. Pain. Fear. Then, Lee Smith realized something about Garrett.
“Garrett had a lot going on before he even got to Kindergarten,” Lee said, “but through it all, he always had a smile on his face.
“He’s a battler. He’s always been a battler.”
Garrett doesn’t remember much of what he endured as a young boy — a broken femur at age 2, another broken femur at age 4, and the eight-hour brain surgery at age 2 that had his family’s hearts in their throats until it was over.
“An eight-hour surgery at age 2,” Lee Smith said. “We thought he had a tumor. It turned out it was just a growth, not cancerous. We were very, very fortunate.
“He’s kind of our ‘Miracle Child.’”
Garrett Smith hasn’t stopped defying odds or expectations since.
In his first season of junior hockey, Smith is the fifth-leading scorer for the North American 3 Hockey League Central Division champion Rochester Grizzlies. The 18-year-old has scored five goals and leads the Grizzlies with 31 assists.
“I’ve seen pictures, which give you little flashbacks, but I can’t remember the traumatic parts of it,” Garrett Smith said of his brain and leg surgeries at a young age. “Seeing the pictures it makes me realize ‘that was me, that happened to me.’
“(My parents) they told me to always battle. It’s something I really took to heart and try to bring to my game, and off the ice as a person. If you’re battling in life and working hard, you’re going to get more opportunities than the guys who just lay around and don’t put in the work.”
EYES TO THE NORTH
As the Grizzlies prepare for the final weekend of the NA3HL regular season, Garrett Smith’s eyes will drift to the north — the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, to be specific — quite often this week.
That’s where his dad will coach Eden Prairie in the Class AA boys hockey state tournament for the 11th time. The Eagles are chasing their third state championship under Lee Smith’s guidance, having previously won it all in 2009 and 2011.
Getting a close-up view of those teams — and some superstar players such as Kyle Rau and Nick Leddy, among many others — helped Garrett Smith develop the work ethic he’s needed throughout his hockey career.
“It was pretty cool,” Garrett said of growing up around such talented teams. “I took most of what I could from those guys and that’s maybe why I see myself more as a playmaker, because I watched them, the things they did on the ice and what they did off the ice, too, the amount of work they put in on the backyard rinks and stuff like that, the little things that might not always be seen.”
Garrett Smith just missed participating in the state tournament as a sophomore. He was playing some JV and some varsity that season, but was battling an ankle injury at the time of the tournament and was left off the roster.
He was still around the team every day, he just wasn’t in uniform with them as they finished their season at the Xcel Center, placing third in Class AA.
As always, though, Smith is a battler, so he decided to work even harder in hopes of getting to state at some point.
His junior season ended with a crushing overtime loss to Chaska in the first round of the Section 2AA tournament, but last season Smith and fellow first-year Grizzly Clayton Shultz helped the Eagles return to state. They knocked off Lakeville South and Blaine in one-goal games before falling to Edina 3-2 in overtime in a classic state championship game.
“After the way his junior year ended — Garrett was on the ice for the overtime goal against Chaska — to see his anguish that day, then to see him last year, so excited to get (to state),” Lee Smith said, “it was great just to get to the state tournament and a great way to end his high school career.”
MOVING SOUTH
Shultz and Garret Smith first caught the eye of then-Grizzlies coach Casey Mignone during the 2019 state tournament — “his best high school games were his last, at the tournament last year,” Lee Smith said.
It wasn’t a difficult sell to get Garrett to become a Grizzly, and the hiring of new head coach Chris Ratzloff to replace Mignone — who took an assistant coach job with St. Cloud of the NAHL — only solidified Smith’s decision.
“It was partially the fan base — you don’t get any better than this in the NA3,” Garrett said of playing in Rochester, “and just the work ethic these guys bring every day. Practices here are as good as (NAHL) practices.”
While father and son have adjusted to being apart for the first time, they’ve kept close tabs on one another. Garrett plans to attend Thursday’s 1 p.m. Class AA state quarterfinal between Eden Prairie and Lakeville South.
And once the state tournament comes to a close, Lee Smith will become quite familiar with the drive to Rochester.
“Garrett has become more versatile this year,” Lee said. “He’s playing with great linemates (Matt DeRosa and Peyton Hart) and they have great chemistry.
“We have a busy week here, but I’ll be there as soon as I can.”