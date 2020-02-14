It started off as Minnesota Vikings locker room talk, but now it's official.
ETS Performance, a fitness facility, will open in Rochester on Sunday.
The club is owned by former Minnesota Vikings teammates Marcus Sherels and Adam Thielen, along with founder Ryan Englebert.
"We're really excited," Sherels said. "It's something that Adam and I have been talking about for awhile, in the locker room, kind of jokingly. But to bring something like this to Rochester, we think it's going to be a really good thing."
The 32-year-old Sherels is a John Marshall grad who went on to play football at the University of Minnesota before having a standout career with the Vikings from 2010-19. Sherels holds nearly all of the Vikings' career punt return records.
Sherels and Thielen were teammates for six seasons with the Vikings, from 2014-19.
Sherels will be on hand when ETS Peformance — located at 5931 Bandel Road NW — has its grand opening at 7 p.m. Sunday. Thielen, a current wide receiver for the Vikings, will be unable to attend, but he will make an appearance at a later date.
"I will be there and I will be talking a little bit," Sherels said. "We're trying to create a buzz and have a bunch of people sign up and just come out."
The public is welcome to check out the facility during the grand opening. Englebert will also attend and go over the sign-up process.
ETS Performance is not a typical workout facility. It provides a lot of one-on-one training.
"We're open to anyone who wants to come in and try to improve their craft," Sherels said. "And it's no different than an AP (Advanced Placement) class, except it's with sports, and getting better and training. It's just trying to improve and working with people who have the same competitive mindset."
Rochester native Jake Kirsch is the manager of the club. Kirsch played football at John Marshall and at Rochester Community and Technical College. He was also on the University of Minnesota roster for two seasons.
This will be the 10th ETS Performance club and the sixth in Minnesota.
"It's for guys and girls, all sports, all skill levels, eight-years-old to the professional level," Sherels said. "So pretty much anyone who wants to get better and work. They've been doing it for a while, and they've trained people at every level so it will be a good thing for Rochester, that's for sure."
Sherels currently resides in the Twin Cities, but he plans to be pretty active with the Rochester club.
"My parents still live in Rochester and all my friends, and I have a lot of support down there so I make it down quite a bit," he said.
Sherels spent time with both the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings in 2019. He played in a total of eight games, but he was released by the Vikings near the end of the season and did not finish the year on an active roster.