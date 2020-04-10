It’s fitting that in March of 2016, Jordan Hicks found himself in a small Nigerian village, paying respects to a man he barely knew.
It was 73-year-old Celestine Udom, the village’s chief.
To the 29-year-old Hicks, Udom had a more important title. Udom was Hicks' father, a dad he’d not seen since the Rochester Mayo graduate and basketball star was 7.
And yes, it was fitting. Fitting because Hicks' life has been one sweeping journey, brimming with tears and smiles, and so much distance traveled, real and figurative.
The most vivid picture ever for him will likely be the one that transpired on March 2, 2013. That’s when he handed his 50-year-old mother, wheelchair bound and near death at the time, a basketball at mid-court during a pre-game presentation inside the Loyola University Chicago gymnasium. Carla Hicks was in the final days of a long battle with cancer. But this was Senior Night and she wasn’t going to let this opportunity pass her by. Nor was 6-feet-6 starting shooting guard Jordan. So he handed her that basketball as a gift, delivering with it a long embrace as the basketball crowd looked on and wept with him.
On Wednesday, Jordan was contacted via FaceTime for an interview. He was 4,000 miles away from Rochester, 2,800 miles from Nigeria, and contemplating his life while holed up in his apartment in Tours, France. Hicks spent the past nine months in France doing what he’s done for the last seven years, playing professional basketball.
But now, there is more time to think than ever. One week ago, his National Mascule 1 League cancelled the final 2 1/2 months of its season due to the COVID-19 outbreak. France is in lockdown now, leaving Hicks in his apartment, doing pushups, reading books, perfecting his French, watching movies, connecting with people online, and thinking. He plans to stay there through June.
The past 29 years have been something else for Jordan Hicks.
“I just see it as that I’ve been lucky to experience the things I have, from the highs and the lows,” Hicks said. “All the different aspects I’ve had, facing death with my mom and grandpa (who helped raise Jordan before also dying of cancer). Having gone through all of that, I can see how good the world can be. I saw how wonderful the community in Rochester was when my mom died, with so many people stepping up without even seeming to give it a second thought. It’s just reminded me that the world can be a really good place, even when so many bad things are going on.”
FINDING HIS ROOTS
Hicks' trip to Nigeria was another reminder. He flew in from France to make it happen, wanting to see his father for a final time and to do it while next to two of his father’s children, Hicks’ half-brother and half-sister Michael and Molly Udom, who’d grown up in Cincinnati. Jordan had developed a relationship with them in his latter years at Loyola, with them coming to watch him play.
Now, here they were, huddled in a car together, driving 45 minutes on Nigeria’s unpaved roads, from Port Harcourt to their father’s village.
Hicks relished the chance to be with them, calling it a “special time.”
The Nigerian experience also helped Hicks more fully appreciate what he grew up with, with all of the opportunities and comforts offered in the United States. At the same time, he couldn’t help but fall in love with the Nigerian people, who seemed content despite their lack of resources.
“It was eye opening just to immerse myself in their culture,” he said. “I never knew anything about it before. But they are a part of me, and it was really neat to meet my family there. It also left me appreciating a lot more what we have where I grew up. Traveling the world (much of it through basketball), it’s allowed me to see these things.”
The past three years, he’s experienced more than ever how satisfying basketball — and all that goes with it as a professional in Europe — can be.
Hicks reflects on two seasons ago as his best yet when it comes to personal success. Playing in Luxembourg for a team called Basket Esch and coached by his all-time favorite, Sylvain Lautie, Hicks flourished.
Positioned at “point-forward,” with him doing lots of the team's ball handling, creating and shooting, Hicks had a career season, averaging 21 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He got all of those points while shooting a sizzling 46 percent on 3-pointers (made 79) and 54 percent overall.
Hicks began the season hot, then just stayed that way.
“I credit a lot of that to feeling really comfortable with my teammates and fans, and for the relationship I had with our coach,” Hicks said.
That coach, Lautie, became so impressed with Hicks that he recommended he move up a league, to the third level in France. They were eyeing the National Mascule 1 League.
MOVING UP
But Hicks finding his way onto a team as an American likely wouldn't have happened. The National Mascule 1 League allows just one American per team. But he could do it another way, with his father being Nigerian. The league allows one African per team. Hicks could apply for Nigerian citizenship by descent.
He did, and not just with baskeball in mind. Citizenship would also allow him more chances to rekindle the relationships he’d so quickly developed in Nigeria. He didn’t want his father’s funeral to be nearly the last time he’d visit the country.
After eight trips to the Nigerian Embassy in Belgium, a 2-hour trip from his then-residence in Luxembourg, citizenship was granted.
With it, Hicks earned a spot on the Union Tours Basket Metropole team in Tours, population 150,000.
Playing in the National Mascule 1 League was difficult, its overall skill level a notch higher than what Hicks was accustomed to. And its ultra-physical style was more than a rumor, presenting Hicks with another adjustment. But after a slow start, he found his groove and was playing some of the best basketball of his life about three weeks before the season was halted. His team was also thriving and on pace to compete for a chance to move up to France’s second division next season.
Instead of that possibility being on his mind anymore, Hicks will spend the next few weeks figuring out what is next for him. He’d like to re-sign with Union Tours Basket Metropole for next season and expects to know soon whether they want him back.
In the meantime, he’s biding his time in his apartment. There is a lot to think about and much of it has not a thing to do with basketball.
Hicks isn’t complaining. He is a thankful man and one bent on becoming the best version of himself.
“Everyone who has helped me, they’ve set my journey in motion,” Hicks said. “Now I want to make the most of that.”