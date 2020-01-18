After a decade-and-a-half, Hockey Day Minnesota is finally coming to the southern part of the state.
A day that has evolved into a holiday for hockey fans state-wide has never been held south of the Twin Cities metro area.
That will change next January when the day-long celebration of the sport will be held in Mankato, with outdoor games televised by Fox Sports North taking place at Blakeslee Stadium, the home of the Minnesota State University football team, and the former training camp home of the Minnesota Vikings.
"As the waters of the Minnesota River run through our community, so does a deep passion and love for the game of hockey,” Hockey Day Minnesota 2021 organizing committee co-chairs David Wittenberg and Brad Braun said in a statement. “We thank the Minnesota Wild and Fox Sports North for the opportunity to add our name to the long line of storied hockey communities that have hosted this tremendous event before us, and to continue to showcase why Minnesota is indeed, the State of Hockey."
HDM 2021 will mark the 15th annual Hockey Day. The date, game times and participating teams will be announced at a later time.
Minneapolis hosted Hockey Day Minnesota for the first time ever on Saturday, while neighboring St. Paul has hosted it twice. Other communities that have hosted HDM include Bemidji, St. Cloud, Stillwater, Duluth, Elk River, Grand Rapids, Lake Minnetonka, Moorhead, Hermantown and Baudette Bay, which hosted the first two in 2007 and 2008.
“It’s been a long time coming for southern Minnesota,” Braun said on Fox Sports North on Saturday, shortly after the announcement was made. “We’re excited. We’ve got a big challenge to create something special, and we’re going to do it.”
The announcement was made following the Ohio State vs. University of Minnesota women's hockey game at Parade Stadium, the final televised outdoor game of Hockey Day Minnesota 2020.
While matchups and participating teams have not yet been announced, Mankato has four high school teams that could be involved — the boys and girls teams from Mankato East and Mankato West — as well as men’s and women’s teams at Minnesota State University.
MSU's hockey program boasts 14 current and former NHL players and three Olympians.
Proceeds of the event will benefit Mankato Area Hockey Association in an effort to grow the game through youth hockey.
"We are thrilled for Mankato to host Hockey Day Minnesota 2021," Minnesota Wild President Matt Majka said in a statement. "With passion for all levels of hockey in the city, including their Division 1 men's and women's hockey teams at Minnesota State University, Mankato, we believe the community has demonstrated tremendous enthusiasm and commitment for hosting a great celebration at next year's Hockey Day Minnesota."