The Rochester Grizzlies of the North American 3 Hockey League followed in the footsteps of their NAHL sibling, the Austin Bruins, and held their inaugural Pink In The Rink Night last January. The event was a success, raising money for cancer research at the Mayo Clinic. Their second annual Pink in the Rink Night is set for 7 p.m. Saturday against North Iowa.
Here are the stories of how cancer has affected six Grizzlies’ players, in their words:
PAUL HOFBAUER:
Family has been hit hard
My grandma Hofbauer died from skin cancer when I was about 4 years old, so 2004 or 2005. I don’t remember a lot about that time, but two years ago, my grandpa Hofbauer passed away from cancer, while I was a junior at Lourdes.
Then a month after that, we lost my uncle, Rodney, who also died from cancer.
It was hard on me, but it was harder seeing my dad (Stanley) go through it. He lost both of his parents and his brother. That was the really tough part.
My grandpa, I just remember my dad telling me that grandpa had gone to hospital because he was really sick. He was diagnosed (with cancer) and he probably lived another six months, but it felt like it happened so quickly.
It was my time to be there for my dad. You start feeling sorry for yourself but you have to push through it. It’s hard to process.
It was right in the middle of hockey season. I didn’t talk about it much. Everyone knew, but … hockey was absolutely an escape for me. Once I could get on the ice, I could focus on that.
Hockey has helped both me and my dad. He’d go crazy without it. It’s an escape for him, too. He has a PeeWee team that he coaches, my nephew is on it, so I help out with them sometimes. It keeps us both very busy.
JESPER HOFLING:
Happy to know grandma
I don’t think about what life might have been like without my grandma, Vivianne. That’s hard to think about.
She had breast cancer back in 1981, had surgery that year and has been clear ever since. She has been involved with several organizations at home (in Sweden), trying to help other people who are affected by breast cancer. It’s been a very big part of her life.
She’s one of the big reasons why I’m here in the United States and in Rochester. She’s been so supportive of me and happy for me. She likes that I’m trying to explore the world a little more. I’m the first one from our family to come here (to the U.S.), trying to build something, get an education, play hockey.
I wasn’t born yet when she went through it, but my uncle had testicular cancer about 10 years ago, when I was 10. It was especially scary for my mom, she was devastated. You don’t really know at that age what’s happening. You know cancer is a sickness, but you don’t really know the process someone has to go through to get healthy.
After that, being able to have grandma around is pretty special. She’s very excited for me to be here. Saturday will be a special game.
LUKE McKINCH:
Thinking of grandpa and grandma
My grandparents on my mom’s side -- Carol and Dean Bigelow -- have both battled cancer.
My grandma had breast cancer when she was younger and the treatments were all successful. She’s 88 now and doing really well. My grandpa has prostate cancer and now it’s in his bones and his hip, so we’re having a tough time with that.
They live in Michigan, so it’s quite a ways from home (Plymouth, Wis.) and I see them maybe once a year or so. It’s tough to not see them often.
I was probably 13 or 14 when I found out grandma had cancer. At that age you know what it is, but you don’t really know how severe it can be, what it can do to a family.
My grandpa … try not to think about it too much, but my parents will tell me how he’s doing. I’m pretty far away … you do what you can. It’s hard, there’s a lot of stuff going on.
They check in with me and I know the follow my games. Ever since I was a little kid, hockey is what I’ve loved to do, so when I’m on the ice, I try not to think about much else.
MATHIAS BACKSTROM:
Grandma still helps me
I think about my grandma, Siw Clarholm, a lot. It comes in waves, of course. You think back and miss the times with her. When I have a great game, I think maybe she helped me out.
She was around 70 when she died, almost two years ago, the 7th of May, 2018. I was still playing hockey close to home (Malmo, Sweden).
She lived about 35 minutes away. I played a lot of hockey growing up so we didn’t always have time on the weekends to visit, but as soon as I had a day off, I always went and stayed at her house for the weekend just to catch up. We had a lot of good times together growing up.
She had a pretty long struggle with cancer. We first found out maybe a year before she passed away. It wasn’t that bad at first. She had surgery, but after that we found out she had more cancer they didn’t know about before. Then it went pretty quick, maybe two months.
She was in the hospital the last few weeks and we were there a lot, my dad was there every day. We spent a lot of time with her and that was good, but it was tough.
It was my first real experience with someone who was that close to me passing away, so I had to go through it kind of by myself, think a lot about her. It was pretty tough.
She loved to go watch my games. She didn’t get to do it a lot, but when she did, she was passionate about it. She loved the team I played for (Malmo Redhawks) so it was good she could see me out there playing for them.
PEYTON HART:
‘Lucky they caught it early’
My grandma, Diane Hart, she had a type of cancer in her jaw. They did a surgery where they had to remove a piece of her shinbone to replace it. That was rough on our family. We didn’t really know what to expect; it was pretty rare.
We found out during last season and luckily they caught it early. She went through some surgeries and she’s doing very well now. She’s in recovery, but doing well.
Their house is 15-20 minutes from mine so I was very fortunate to spend a lot of time with them while I was growing up. They came to all of my youth and high school games. It’s great to have their support.
My dad called as soon as he found out about it, and he seemed pretty confident that since they caught it early, it could be cured in a short amount of time. That was relieving.
I kind of kept it to myself. I didn’t want it to affect anything else or let it change the way I play. I tried to push it aside, but it was always on my mind.
I was able to talk to her a bit while she was going through it. I called when I could, but probably not as much as I should have, to talk to her and my grandpa. I was worried about him, too, because he was going through it with her.
Fortunately, they’re both doing really well now.
HUNTER WILMES:
Thankful for Dad’s recovery
My dad, Todd, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017, when I was a junior in high school, playing hockey for the Minnesota River Bulldogs (a co-op of Tri City United, LeSueur-Henderson, St. Peter, Belle Plaine and Cleveland).
My mom, Shane, had made him go in for a physical because he hadn’t had one in awhile. That’s when they discovered it.
It was in the fall of that year and they got him in for surgery at a hospital in the Twin Cities the day after Christmas. They got him taken care of pretty quickly.
I was didn’t really know what to think at first. I was in shock. When he came home and told me it hit me like a wall. But we were all in it together, it was a family thing. My older brother Jordan was living just up the street from us.
My hockey coach, Shea Roehrkasse, was one of the first ones to find out. He called me in one day and said ‘we’re all here for you if you need anything at all.’ That was my second family.
My dad was the one who kept us calm and told me to just stay focused on what I was doing, that we’d get through it.
He’s cancer-free now for two years and is able to travel and get to my games. It’s nice to be playing close to home.