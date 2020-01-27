PINK IN THE RINK

What: Second annual Pink In the Rink Night, Rochester Grizzlies vs. North Iowa Bulls

When: Saturday, 7:05 p.m.

Where: Rochester Recreation Center

What it’s about: The Grizzlies will wear special pink jerseys for their second annual Pink in the Rink Night, with proceeds going to cancer research at the Mayo Clinic. The jerseys will be auctioned off following Saturday’s game. Special T-shirts with a pink-themed Grizzlies logo are also for sale.