ROCHESTER – Major League Baseball was scheduled to hold Opening Day on Thursday, March 26. The COVID-19 pandemic has axed that. But the Rochester Honkers are still on track to open their 2020 campaign.
The Honkers are scheduled to battle the St. Cloud Rox on May 26, and new general manager Jeremy Aagard believes baseball will be played this summer.
“First and foremost, we’re worried about our community, but we’re trying to have a positive attitude,” Aagard told the Post Bulletin. “As of right now, everything is on as scheduled for now. Hopefully, nothing will change. But with that being said, it’s a day-by-day operation. Nobody is in the office working or available so it changes the dynamics of what we’re doing. But most of our conversations right now are figuring out how we can help.”
The NCAA announced that all spring sports are canceled through the end of the 2019-20 academic year. The Division I Council Coordination Committee announced that all student-athletes in spring sports would gain an extra year of eligibility because of the Coronavirus. But that means plenty of prospective Honkers players are sitting on their hands waiting to play.
“We are getting literally bombarded with players who want to play,” Aagard said.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced last Monday that Opening Day would be pushed back for the next eight weeks. There is no official timetable for when baseball will get started with the 2020 season. Mid-May seems like the absolute earliest that MLB would return.
But the Honkers aren’t on MLB’s schedule. All teams in the Northwoods League are preparing to start the season as anticipated.
“We’re keeping in mind of what’s happening at the Major League Baseball level, but we’ll run a little bit independently because our guys can be here whenever and they’ll be ready to go,” Aagard said. “If I’m not mistaken, MLB was thinking it would be somewhere in the lines of three weeks on average before they could get warmed up and ready for the season. Our guys are going to come ready to hit the field and play ball.”
Like many lovers of America’s Pastime, Aagard is hopeful that baseball will return. For now, that plan is still in place.
“I think all of us in the sports world have a positive mindset,” Aagard said. “We all want to be at the end of the rainbow. We want everyone to stay happy and healthy. We want to be that light at the end of the tunnel ‘Hey, let’s go check out the Honkers. We’ve been cooped up for so long. Let’s go do something fun.’ We don’t have any definite answers. I wish I did. We’re playing it by ear and going day by day.”