Rochester's Matthew Hurt is returning to Duke for at least one more season of college basketball.
The 2019 John Marshall grad made the announcement on Thursday through his Instagram account.
On the account Hurt wrote: "To all: I hope everyone is staying safe in these tough times and practicing social distancing. With that being said I'll be returning for my sophomore year at Duke. Let's run it back DUKE NATION."
Duke finished the 2019-20 season with a 25-6 record. The Blue Devils season was halted due to COVID-19 prior to the start of the NCAA Tournament, which was canceled.
Hurt, a 6-foot-9 forward, had a solid freshman season at Duke. He played in all 31 games and made 22 starts. He was was fourth on the team in scoring (9.7 points a game) and fifth in rebounding (3.8). Hurt shot 48.7 percent from the floor (110-for-226) and 39.3 percent from 3-point range (42-for-107). Both those percentages were second on the team. He was also third on the team with 23 blocked shots.
Duke's top two scorers, freshman center Vernon Carey and sophomore guard Tre Jones, an Apple Valley grad, have declared for the NBA draft.