Owen King just wanted to play again.
Throughout much of his sophomore season at South Dakota State University, King was relegated to the bench.
T.J. Otzelberger was the coach who recruited the former Caledonia star to South Dakota State. Otzelberger promised King that he’d be a massive part of the program.
He didn’t lie. Throughout his freshman season, King averaged 4.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He played more than 16 minutes per game for the 24-9 Jackrabbits in 2018-19. South Dakota State won the Summit League regular-season championship with a 14-2 conference record before earning a bid to the NIT, where it lost a close game against Texas 79-73 in the first round.
That strong season put a lot of eyes around the country on the Jackrabbits and Otzelberger. Shortly after SDSU's season ended, UNLV offered Otzelberger a five-year contract, starting at $1.1 million annually. He jumped at the opportunity and became the highest-paid coach in the Mountain West Conference.
But Otzelberger's departure also meant King’s connection at SDSU was gone. South Dakota State elevated associate head coach Eric Henderson into the head coaching role and the Jackrabbits again had great success, winning 22 games as Henderson was named the 2019-20 Summit League Coach of the Year.
But King played in just 17 games and made six field goals in the entire season. He wanted to play, so King knew it was time for a change.
“I think things changed a lot between my first year and my second year,” King said. “A lot of things were different. New coach and new guys were brought in. I had a lot of opportunities to play for a team that was really good my freshman year. I was really thankful for that. I got to play big minutes for a team that won a conference championship.
"This past year, though, I just didn’t play very much. I want to go somewhere that I can have a big impact on winning.”
COMING BACK HOME
When Winona State head coach Todd Eisner came calling, King knew that WSU was the right place.
On Wednesday, King decided to come home, to help the Warriors build on their 18-12 season that recently concluded.
“Winona was the place for me to go because they have the history of being great,” King said. “The opportunity to play for a program close to home, compete for championships, and just the fact that I’d have the opportunity to play at a high level. You can’t beat it.”
Winona State is just a short 37-mile drive from Caledonia, and six of the Warriors’ top-seven players are on track to return next season.
“It feels really good to go to a school that’s close to home and have an opportunity to do great things there,” King said.
But Winona State didn’t just want King. They also reached out to his South Dakota State teammate, Alou Dillon. Like King, Dillon didn’t get a lot of playing time last season. The 6-foot-8 forward announced Thursday that he's joining King at Winona State.
“That made it really special; we were like, ‘Let’s finish this out together and do what we can for the next two years,’” King said. “Their selling point was they felt they had a great team as it was but me and Alou could factor in right away and play some big minutes and have a big role on the team. We were really excited about that, of course.”
BASKETBALL ONLY
King is heading to Winona State to play basketball, exclusively. The big-armed quarterback was named the 2018 Associated Press Minnesota Football High School Player of the Year as a senior while throwing for more than 2,800 yards with 45 passing and 10 rushing touchdowns.
He led Caledonia to three consecutive Class AA state championships and went 41-0 over his final three years.
But football is not in King’s future. He’s all-in on basketball.
“A lot of people have been asking me but I’m going to stick to basketball,” King said. “The only time I think about (playing football) is when people ask me about it. It’s not really in my thought process.”
When King graduated from Caledonia in 2018, he left holding the top spot with a school-record 2,437 career points. His younger brother, Noah, broke Owen’s scoring-record this year, en route to helping the Warriors win the Section 1AA championship.
Noah and Eli King were Caledonia’s two best players this season. They led Caledonia to a 28-1 record, and they were the heavy favorite to win the Class AA state title before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the boys’ state basketball tournament.
Owen King beamed as he gushed about the high-level talent of his younger brothers.
“I’m so proud of them and everything they do,” King said. “I’m most proud of the way they carry themselves and the way they act. They’re great players, of course, but they’re even better people. I was able to make it back for the Section 1AA championship game against Stewartville. I thought it was really cool to see as an older brother. They’re going to do great.”
Noah King was originally committed to South Dakota State but when things started to go awry with Owen, Noah decommitted from the Jackrabbits program. He’s currently one of the top unsigned players in the Class of 2020.
Noah King will have plenty of opportunities to play college basketball, ranging from Division I, Division II and Junior College opportunities. The chance of the King boys playing together again is certainly intriguing.
“If we definitely have the opportunity to play together again, I know he’d really think about it,” Owen King said.
'I FELT LIKE I NEEDED MORE'
The last time that Owen King played more than 20 minutes in a game was on Nov. 7 when South Dakota State blew out Peru State 86-58. If King stays healthy, that’s likely going to change in 2020-21 at Winona State.
He won't have to wait, either. He'll be allowed to play immediately, as NCAA rules allow when a player transfers from a Division I program to a Division II program.
And that’s what King really wants to do. He wants to get back to playing the game he fell in love with as a kid.
“I would say my confidence wavered at times but I never felt like I lost it,” King said. “I knew I could still play. I felt like I needed more. I felt like I was more restricted. The opportunity to play free again was huge.”
After the news broke that King is transferring to Winona State, Eisner tweeted late Wednesday night that his Winona State program “got better today!”
The entire Winona State coaching staff is fired up to get the former Caledonia star in their gym. King is certainly excited to get back home.
It’s a match made in heaven.
“It’s going to be huge,” King said. “To not be able to play the game I love, it was really hard. I would get spot minutes and basically a practice player. It wasn’t easy for me but at the same time it’s going to make it even better when I can play again. I’m so thankful.”