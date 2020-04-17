It was nearly two years ago that it hit Nicole Fautsch.
The conclusion she’d made — that she should never complain about anything again — came after spending a week in Ethiopia as part of a service trip with other University of Kentucky athletes.
“It was eye opening,” the 2016 Rochester John Marshall graduate and Kentucky track and field athlete said. “The level of extreme poverty I saw there was incredible. It gave me a real appreciation for all the resources that have been given to me in life.”
The most wrenching thing witnessed by Fautsch on that trip was an entire community of Ethiopians living at the bottom of a garbage dump. That heap of trash was their means of survival. They’d sift through it and come up with salvageable material that they could then sell.
It was their only means of affording the little bit of food they’d put in their stomachs.
“Still, they seemed happy and had so much faith,” Fautsch said. “They had an appreciation for what they had. After seeing that, I realized that I never have a reason to complain about anything. I have an amazing family, I have this chance to play sports in college, and I’m on scholarship. I realized how blessed I am.”
As fortunate as Fautsch is, she’s also been one to take full advantage of her gifts.
That was true as a high schooler, when she was a standout student and athlete, including in track and field where she was one of the state’s best throwers. In all of it, she was as intensely driven.
The past four years at Kentucky, she’s gone unchanged. Fautsch has continued to fight for everything she can get.
“I think I hate losing even more than I love winning,” Fautsch said.
Her competitive drive has shown through in two events, the shot put and the discus.
HAD A CHOICE
Fautsch could have picked a different athletic path in college. Six-feet-1 and incredibly strong and agile, Fautsch was also an All-Big Nine Conference basketball player. She was a five-year varsity player and finished her career with 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds.
But when it came time to choose a college sport, her father, Mike Fautsch, asked her a simple question.
“I was recruited for basketball, too,” Nicole said. “But my dad said to me, ‘This will answer your question: Would you rather take a basketball and shoot around or take a shot put or discus and go throw?’ ”
That was easy. Without hesitating, Nicole picked "go throw."
“Ok, you have your answer,” Mike said.
So, after finishing second twice at the state meet in the shot put and third in the discus, she accepted a track and field scholarship offer to Division I Kentucky.
She’s never regretted that move, though things are tougher right now after her senior season was cut short by the COVID-19 virus. Fautsch has been home since the beginning of March, doing her schooling online and getting in whatever workouts she can from home. The latter has taken imagination.
“Because all the gyms are closed, it’s been tougher to keep my strength level up,” Fautsch said. “We have log piles in our backyard, so I’ve been dead lifting logs. And we have a bunch of giant branches that my dad has cleared, and I’ve been pulling them up a hill. It’s been building my farmer’s strength.”
Fautsch continues to push herself because her throwing career is not done, even though she’s a senior and the rest of this season is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seniors on the Kentucky track and field team have been granted another year of eligibility after their spring outdoor season was taken from them. Fautsch has gladly accepted the invitation to compete for another year.
“It was an easy choice for me to come back, a no-brainer,” said Fautsch, who will graduate in May with two degrees, in marketing and psychology. She’ll be pursuing her Master of Business Administration degree after that.
“I am taking this opportunity and spinning it in a positive light,” Fautsch said. “This is going to give me another whole year to train, get stronger and improve my technique. I’m lucky that Kentucky is letting its senior athletes come back."
SECOND IN THE SEC
Fautsch did get one big meet in this year, the Southeast Conference indoor on Feb. 29 at Texas A&M. The only throw offered indoors is the shot put, and she excelled in it. In a conference loaded with talent, Fautsch still managed to finish second in the shot put.
She’d actually been hoping for first, in good part thanks to all of the strength gains she’d made under second-year Kentucky throws coach Keith McBride.
“I thought she could win it,” McBride said. “She’s right there. The next step for her will be during this time period, when we are all away from each other, to keep pushing. It’s time to be creative. It comes down to the work you are doing when nobody’s looking. You have to be self-motivated.”
McBride has no worries about that with Fautsch.
“Nicole has such a willingness to learn and develop,” he said. “She’s made huge strength gains since we’ve come on board. And I was eager to see what she was going to do in the discus (in the outdoor season). She was really ready to go there, ready to fire.”
Fautsch’s hope is that she’ll keep firing long after her college career is done. She has Olympic dreams and has her sights on the 2021 Olympic Trials.
“That’s the ultimate goal,” she said.