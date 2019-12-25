Ben Almquist made an immediate impact with the Austin Bruins when he joined them in the second half of the 2018-19 season.
Almquist hopes to do the same at the University of Minnesota Duluth this season.
The 20-year-old center, who leads the Bruins in scoring this season, announced this week that he has committed to two-time defending national champion UMD and will join the team immediately.
He’ll be eligible to play in the Bulldogs’ non-conference series Sunday and Monday at Merrimack in North Andover, Mass.
“Coming to Austin was one of the best things for my career,” Almquist said. “I was instantly welcomed with open arms and accepted into the team and organization. They gave me every opportunity to show what kind of player I know I can be, and I am forever grateful to them for it.”
Almquist leads the Bruins this season in goals (17) and points (30). He finishes his North American Hockey League career with 27 goals and 50 points in 51 games.
“We are excited for Ben and the opportunity he has at UMD,” Bruins head coach Steve Howard said. “It’s obviously tough for us to lose our leading scorer at this point in the season, but our job as coaches and as an organization, is to help these young men fulfill their dreams of playing college hockey. … Ben’s character and attitude was infectious in our locker room and he will do the same for the Bulldogs.”
Almquist, a Victoria, Minn., native, will begin skating with UMD when it returns to the ice for practice today.
UMD was looking for more depth at center, but the Bulldogs coaches like Almquist’s versatility — he can play right wing or left wing.
“We were looking for a kid that had the skillset to play any position," said UMD associate head coach Jason Herter. "He comes in as a centerman, but we were just looking for competition within our lineup.”
Herter has watched Almquist play plenty in the past year against his son, Jacob, who is in his second season with the Cloquet-based Minnesota Wilderness. The Bruins and Wilderness are NAHL Central Division rivals.
“Ben is a guy that can play multiple positions," Herter said. "He’s smart enough to do it, kind of like (current Bulldogs forward) Kobe Roth. … You can use guys like that wherever you need it. He’s a veteran guy, he’s an older guy. I think he can fit the bill for us.”
Almquist had previously committed to Wisconsin in January 2017 as a Holy Family Catholic High School junior, but he said he decommitted this fall after feeling the Badgers’ love and excitement for him waned the last three years.
The Bulldogs contacted him a few weeks ago, and made it clear they wanted him now for their pursuit of a third consecutive NCAA title, to bolster the team’s depth at center.
“You definitely don’t hear a lot of college hockey guys coming in halfway through the season,” Almquist said. “It was a surprise, but definitely a good one. I was very excited when I got the call.”
MYSAK COMMITS TO NIAGARA
The Bruins had another player give a commitment to a Division I program this week, though this one will remain in Austin for the rest of this season.
Josef Mysak, a third-year Bruin who has played in 129 career games with the team, committed to Division I Niagara University in New York.
Mysak, a 6-feet-3, 205-pound left-shot defenseman, has four goals and 14 points this season. The native of Litvinov, Czech Republic, has nine goals and 42 points in his Bruins career.
“Josef has been a Bruin for three season now and developed into a great defenseman,” Howard said. “He works extremely hard and it has earned him this opportunity with Niagara.”
Forum News Service reporter Matt Wellens, in Duluth, contributed to this report