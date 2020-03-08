The power play seems to be rounding into shape at exactly the right time for the Rochester Grizzlies.
Rochester had struggled through much of the season to find consistency on the man-advantage, but those struggles may be in the past. The Grizzlies scored twice on the power play Saturday to earn a 2-1 victory against the St. Louis Jr. Blues at the Rochester Recreation Center.
The win came in Rochester's penultimate game of the regular season, a game that felt like a playoff game between the top two teams in the North American 3 Hockey League's Central Division.
Rochester (36-8-2) has wrapped up the regular-season division championship, but closed its regular-season home schedule on a high note, sweeping second-place St. Louis on Friday and Saturday.
St. Louis (29-17-1) led 1-0 after one period, but Nic Leisen scored his 10th goal of the season, on a power play, 7:53 into the second period to tie the score 1-1. That's how it remained until Matt DeRosa converted on another power-play opportunity 52 seconds into the third, scoring the game winner.
Shane Soderwall made 23 saves for the Grizzlies in the win.
The Grizzlies closed their regular season on Sunday at Alexandria and will open NA3HL postseason play on Thursday at Peoria in Game 1 of a best-of-3 first-round series.
Games 2 and (if necessary) 3 will be at the Rochester Recreation Center on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's game is set for a 7 p.m. start.
BRUINS TAKE DOWN STEEL
Carson Riddle scored with 5:03 to go in the second period Saturday, a goal that turned out to be the game winner for the Austin Bruins in a 4-3 victory against the Chippewa Steel at Riverside Arena.
The victory keeps Austin in third place in the North American Hockey League Central Division, two points ahead of Minot.
Travis Shoudy, Josef Mysak and Hugh Larkin also scored for the Bruins, and Brett Miller made 21 saves to earn the victory.
Austin improves to 28-16-7 with the win. It will host Minot at Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m.