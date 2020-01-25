Dylan Schneider looks to be back to full strength.
The Rochester native has been recovering from an injury in recent weeks, but he’s showed no signs of being slowed.
He scored all four of the Rochester Grizzlies’ goals in a big victory for the club on Saturday, as they defeated the Granite City Lumberjacks 4-3 at the Rochester Recreation Center.
The victory gives the Grizzlies (28-6-1 overall) a 10-point lead over St. Louis in the North American 3 Hockey League Central Division standings. Third-place Coulee Region is now just one point back of St. Louis.
Rochester has 12 regular-season games remaining, while St. Louis and Coulee have 11. All three teams have clinched playoff berths.
The Grizzlies are now 9-1-0 in their past 10 games and have won 10 consecutive games at home.
Saturday, Mathias Backstrom made 27 saves and Schneider scored twice in the first period, once in the second and once in the third. His linemates, Peyton Hart and Matt DeRosa, combined for five assists.
The Grizzlies went 6-1-0 in January after beating West Division-leading Granite City.
Rochester will open February with an equally tough challenge, when the North Iowa Bulls — who knocked the Grizzlies out of the playoffs last year and are now tied with Granite City atop the West — come to the Rec Center at 7 p.m. Saturday for Rochester’s second annual Pink in the Rink Night.
The Grizzlies will wear specially designed pink jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game, with part of the proceeds going to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, for research.
BRUINS SWEPT BY STEEL
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The Austin Bruins dropped back into a tie for third place in the North American Hockey League Central Division after being swept on the road by the Chippewa Steel over the weekend.
Chippewa beat Austin 5-2 on Saturday, following a 5-4 win on Friday.
The Steel received goals from Jacob Dirks and Isaac Moberg 62 seconds apart late in the second period Saturday, snapping a 1-1 tie and giving them the lead for good.
Josef Mysak had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, and Dante Sheriff became the Bruins’ all-time leading scorer when he scored a goal in the second period, registering his 147th career point. That moved him past Travis Kothenbeutel for the most points in Bruins’ history.
Tyler Shea made 43 saves in the loss for the Bruins, who were outshot 46-35.
Austin (21-12-6) plays a two-game series at division rival Minot on Friday and Saturday.