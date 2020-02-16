La CROSSE, Wis. — The Rochester Grizzlies didn't earn a victory here Saturday night, but by forcing overtime and a shootout, they inched a bit closer to one of their big goals.
The Grizzlies let a pair of one-goal leads slip away in a 3-2 shootout loss against the Coulee Region Chill, but they picked up a crucial point in the North American 3 Hockey League Central Division standings.
Rochester (31-8-2) already has home-ice advantage locked up for the first round of the NA3HL playoffs. It has 63 points in the standings and needs just three more to secure a division championship, which would guarantee it home-ice advantage through the first two rounds of the postseason.
A Grizzlies win at home in Friday's 7 p.m. game against Coulee Region (27-14-0, 54 points) would give Rochester the division championship.
Saturday, Cody Reagle was once again a bright spot for the Grizzlies. After snapping a month-long pointless streak on Thursday with a goal and two assists in Rochester's win against Alexandria, Reagle scored one goal and assisted on another goal on Saturday.
He scored 13:25 into the game to give the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead, then assisted on Luke McKinch's second goal as a Grizzly in the third period.
Dylan Dent answered for the Chill, scoring with 4:38 left in regulation to force OT.
After a scoreless OT period, Grizzlies' players went 0-for-3 in the shootout, while Gadel Khismatullin scored for the Chill.
Shane Soderwall made 26 saves for Rochester, who outshot the Chill 52-28. Coulee Region goalie Devin Naidow made 50 stops in the win.
BRUINS BITTEN BY BOBCATS
AUSTIN — One six-minute stretch in the first period proved to be the damaging difference for the Austin Bruins on Saturday at Riverside Arena.
The Bismarck Bobcats scored three times in the first 10 minutes of the North American Hockey League game — all in a span of 5:53 — and then held on for a 3-2 win against the Bruins.
Sam Martel scored 3:13 into the game for Bismarck (27-11-7), then Adam Stacho scored twice to give the Bobcats all the offense they'd need.
Austin battled back in the third period on goals by Kyle Oleksiuk and Hugh Quinn, but the Bruins couldn't get the equalizer.
Josef Mysak added two assists for Austin, while Hugh Larkin and Barrett Brooks had one each. Brett Miller (6 saves) suffered the loss in goal; Tyler Shea (10 saves) relieved him after the Bobcats' third goal and kept Bismarck off the board the rest of the way.
Austin (24-15-6) is off until Feb. 28-29, when it hosts Bismarck.