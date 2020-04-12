Chase O’Connor sits about 10 feet from University of Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle.
They’re occupants of the same U of M athletics administration office, Kasson-Mantorville graduate O’Connor showing up 20-25 hours per week as a student worker in that space, taking phone calls and problem-solving them.
O’Connor has gotten to know Coyle well, and from his many conversations with him, has become familiar with his athletic director’s duties.
It’s a position he’d like to have someday. If not at Minnesota, then some other major university.
“I want to keep working in college athletics,” O’Connor said. “My end goal is to be an athletic director at a Division I university. I’m trying to build relationships now with the higher-ups that I’ve gotten to know. I really like (Coyle). He’s easy to relate to. I’m the first person he sees every day when he walks through the door (at work). His office door is 10 feet away from me.”
O’Connor fits the description of someone on the fast-track to becoming an AD.
The 2015 Kasson-Mantorville graduate already has a degree in sports management and is just three weeks shy of his masters in education and sports management.
Not only has he fielded hundreds of phone calls that have forced him to understand the ins and outs of an athletic department, but he’s been a Division I athlete, too.
GOPHERS HEAVYWEIGHT
O’Connor spent the last five years wrestling at Minnesota, much of that time at heavyweight.
That ended just a month ago, in mid-March, just before the start of the NCAA Championships which had been scheduled to take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. But those never happened, the NCAA cancelling the tournament due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
O’Connor, mostly a reserve in his time at Minnesota, wasn’t going to be wrestling in the event. But he was going to be involved, as a worker and a student. O’Connor had been tasked with making sure that videos and reviews of matches were being done properly.
That tournament experience was also going to tie in with his master’s thesis, comparing the impact of volunteers at smallish NCAA tournaments such as wrestling, to big ones, such as the men’s basketball NCAA Final Four that he worked last year in Minneapolis.
But all of that was taken away thanks to a pandemic.
That wasn’t the only thing that O’Connor lost. Also called off was the team’s senior banquet and all of the goodbyes that would have gone with it.
“There is just no closure,” O’Connor said. “It’s a weird feeling. I enjoyed my time so much in wrestling. It’s just weird right now, with no one on campus and everything just shut down.”
In terms of actual wrestling, O’Connor never played a big role at Minnesota on days of meets. He finished his career, which included one redshirt season, 10-15 overall. His best season happened as a redshirt sophomore when he was 7-5.
Still, O’Connor put everything he could into being a part of every Gophers team he was on, and cherished it.
“The biggest thing is that I always felt that what I was doing was vital for our team,” O’Connor said. “Everyone has a vital role, whether you’re a starter or not. For a long time, my role was to be a good practice partner and get our starters ready for matches. There was never a point in my mind that I didn’t want to be a wrestler here.”
And now, that role he filled and all the guts required along the way, will accompany him for the rest of his life.
"I'm going to take what I had to have in wrestling, and transition it into my work," O'Connor said. "It's going to help me push through things."
Closure or not, O’Connor is primed for whatever's next.