Kasson-Mantorville grad Noah Ryan has been named a Division II All-American in college wrestling for the 2019-20 season.
Ryan is a sophomore at St. Cloud State University and he was honored by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
Wrestlers are usually honored based on their achievements at the NCAA National Championship. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the national meet was canceled in March. This season's All-American awards were based on each wrestler's overall body of work through the super regional tournaments and up to the national championships.
Ryan, who wrestles at 197-pounds, finished the season with an 18-4 record. He was the runner-up at 197 at the NCAA Regional meet and was one of nine St. Cloud wrestlers who qualified for the NCAA National Championships. He was one of eight All-Americans for the Huskies.
St. Cloud ended its season with a No. 1 ranking in the final Division II national poll. The Huskies posted a 16-0 record in dual meets and were 8-0 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, which included a first-place team finish at the Super 5 Regional. St. Cloud also won the 2020 NWCA D-II National Duals title and claimed its ninth consecutive NSIC championship.
• Other area wrestlers on the St. Cloud squad include Kasson-Mantorville grads Robbie Horsman (125 pounds) and Grant Parrish (197), Chatfield's Jake Mandt (149) and Kenyon-Wanamingo grad Tyler Ryan (174/184), all freshman. Tyler Ryan had a 21-6 record on the season, Horsman was 10-6 and Mandt was 7-6. Parrish did not wrestle in any varsity matches.
———
Plainview-Elgin-Millville senior Gunner Ramthun has announced he will play men's basketball for Rochester Community and Technical College during the 2020-21 season.
Ramthun is a 6-foot-1 guard.
"I think it's a great fit and he may be a role player his first year and contribute more his second year," P-E-M coach Jason Herber said. "I love Brian (LaPlante) as a coach and I think he will do great things with Gunner. And Gunner loves the game and will work hard and listen well."
Ramthun started all 28 games for P-E-M during the 2019-20 season and he helped the Bulldogs post a 19-9 record. He averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals a game while shooting 55 percent from the field.
"I'm excited for him and knew he wanted to keep playing and am glad he gets a chance to do that," Herber said.
• Fridley senior Yoal Ruei has also announced that he will play at RCTC next season. Ruei is a 6-4 forward who helped Fridley post a 14-14 record this past season.
———
Stewatville's Lily Schimke has been named Academic All-League in the Summit League for women's swimming and diving.
Schimke is a senior at Division I South Dakota State University.
To be eligible for the Summit League Academic All-League team, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.30, have completed one academic year at their current institution and participated in 50 percent of competitions.
Schimke is majoring in biological sciences and has a GPA of 3.83. Earlier she was named to the All-Summit League team for the first time as a member of South Dakota State's 400 medley relay.
In high school, Schimke was a club swimmer for the Med-City Aquatics.
Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com