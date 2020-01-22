Kristin Scott and Ayoka Lee are two of the most decorated girls basketball players to come from the Hiawatha Valley League in recent years.
Scott holds the Kasson-Mantorville school record for the most points by a basketball player, male or female, with 2,253 career points. She is also the KoMets’ No. 1 career rebounder, and her 433 blocks are the most of all time at K-M.
Lee holds nine school records at Byron. She finished her high school career with 2,287 points, 1,448 rebounds and 461 blocks. The 6-foot-5 center now stars for Kansas State, averaging 15.1 points and 10.5 rebounds.
Scott is also making a name for herself in the Big 12. The 6-foot-3 junior center averages 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, while helping Iowa State University to a 10-6 overall record and 2-3 in conference play.
The old high school rivals will clash tonight when Iowa State hosts Kansas State at 6:30 p.m.
“We’ve changed a lot since high school, but it’ll certainly be good to see her and go up against her again,” Scott said. “There has definitely been some hype around this game from the media, so it should be a great atmosphere.”
The entire Byron and Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball teams will attend, watching Scott and Lee battle on the big stage.
“The high school team now was in middle school when I was playing,” Scott said. “They’ve been looking up to me. They’re really excited to come see me. I’m excited that they’re excited!”
Since moving on to play at Iowa State, Scott has maintained a tight relationship with K-M head coach Ryan Haraldson.
“We text almost every time there’s a game,” Scott said. “He’ll watch as many games as he can. If he sees anything I’m doing that needs to be worked on, he'll let me know. I really love that. Having that good long-term relationship is amazing. It’s good to have that bond.”
Byron and K-M might be two fierce rivals, but don’t expect to see any extra fireworks on the floor. Scott and Lee were respectful when they battled in high school, and that won’t change now that they’re college rivals.
“We had a good relationship in high school,” said Scott, a second-team All-Big 12 selection last season as a sophomore. “It was never hate. We were always really kind to each other on the floor. I think people outside kind of drummed it up and made it a bigger deal.”
Lee has turned into a powerful force for Kansas State this season. Scott will earn the defensive assignment, and she’ll be in for a tough task. Lee has scored in double figures in 14 of 15 games this season and has racked up eight double-doubles.
But Scott won’t let Lee get any easy buckets. Scott has blocked 31 shots this season which is fifth in the Big 12.
“Her game has changed since high school,” Scott said. “She’s a true post, especially with her terrific size. Good players, they’re going to get their points. You just have to try and contain them. She’s a rebounding machine.”
Scott and Lee used to terrorize Hiawatha Valley League foes. Now, they’re showing the Big 12 and the rest of the country what Minnesota women’s basketball is all about.
“Minnesota breeds a lot of great basketball players,” Scott said. “Coming from small schools, getting our names out there. It’s amazing. We are representing our areas well.”