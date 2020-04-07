It's been a nice week for Kong Kong.
In the past seven days the sophomore forward at Rochester Community and Technical College has committed to a four-year college and been selected an All-American. On Monday he was named first-team All-America in Division III junior college men's basketball.
The 6-foot-6 Kong, who played high school ball at Mankato East, was one of five players selected to the NJCAA Division III All-America first team. Kong led the Yellowjackets in both scoring (16.2 points a game) and rebounding (10.8) during the 2019-20 season. He helped RCTC earn a berth in the NJCAA Division III national tournament. The Yellowjackets, who finished the season 26-6, reached the national semifinals before falling.
At the end of last week, Kong announced that he would continue his basketball career at NCAA Division II Emporia State in Kansas.
Kong was a dynamic overall player for RCTC this past season. He also led the Yellowjackets in assists (2.8 a game) and blocks (1.8) while shooting 50.8 percent from the field. He was second on the team in 3-pointers made and shot 36.2 from beyond the arc.
Dover-Eyota senior Lindsay Field has committed to play women's college basketball at Waldorf University.
Waldorf, located in Forest City, Iowa, is an National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school and plays in the North Star Athletic Association.
"I chose Waldorf University because it felt like home," Field said. "I love how Waldorf has a smaller campus and Forest City reminds me of where I grew up. And I like the mentality of the team and the coaching staff."
Field is a 6-foot forward who has was named All-Conference in the Three Rivers Conference three times during her basketball career. She averaged 8.7 points and 6.3 rebounds as a senior.
"We are very excited to be adding Lindsay to our team next season," Waldorf coach Katie Schutjer said. "She comes from a very successful program so she understands what it takes to win. She is a 6-foot shooting forward and will be able to play both inside and outside. She’s long and athletic, which will allow us to be able to execute more of our options on the offensive end. It will also allow us to extend our defense and execute more on the defensive glass."
Dover-Eyota finished the 2019-20 season with a 20-8 record. Field helped the Eagles go 53-29 over the past three years. She also was a three-year starter in soccer at D-E.
“One of the things I love most about Lindsay is that she is a very unselfish player,” Schutjer said. “She’s very capable of being able to score a lot of points, but she always looks to involve her teammates first. That is a big-time quality to have at the college level.”
Kasson-Mantorville grad Dana Rasmussen recently finished her career as a forward for the Division I St. Cloud State University women’s hockey team.
As a senior during the 2019-20 season, Rasmussen played in all 35 games for the Huskies. She scored five goals and collected three assists while blocking 18 shots.
The Huskies finished the season 6-25-4.
Rasmussen played her freshman season at Ohio State before transferring to St. Cloud. After a redshirt year, she played three seasons at St. Cloud. In 93 games with the Huskies, she finished with nine goals and four assists.
The Minnesota chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame has pushed back its 2020 induction ceremony.
The event was scheduled to be held on April 25 in Austin. It will now be held on Sept. 13 at the Holiday Inn conference center in Austin.
Area individuals being inducted into the Hall of Fame this year include former Albert Lea coach Larry Goodnature, and former Winona coach and contributor Bill Schmidt.
The event will include a social hour at noon with a dinner and video presentation to follow. The program and introductions will be from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Tickets are $50. For more information contact 495-3213, (320) 766-1934, syohe@acegroup.cc or spenceryohe@gmail.com. Online registration is available by credit card at http://mn-nwhof.ticketleap.com/.
