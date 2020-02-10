After finishing her college tennis career at North Carolina, Rochester's Jessie Aney is having a solid season as a Division I women's hockey player.
Under NCAA rules, Aney has one year of eligible remaining for a college sport and she is playing at the University of Connecticut. During her stellar tennis career at North Carolina, Aney was a three-time All-American in doubles.
This season as a forward, she has played in 21 of UConn's 30 games. Aney has one goal and four assists and a plus-minus rating of zero. One of her assists came in a game against Minnesota Duluth. Her lone goal came on Jan. 31 in exciting fashion against Northeastern. Aney scored on the power play with just 11 seconds left to force overtime. Northeastern then won the game with a goal in the extra session.
Aney has helped the Huskies post a 15-13-2 record. She is one of two players on the roster who hail from Minnesota and 15 of the team's 24 players are from Canada.
The Huskies have just four games left in the regular season.
———
Lake City's Taylor Heise, a sophomore forward, is third on the University of Minnesota women's hockey team in scoring. Hesie, who played in high school at Red Wing, is third on the Gophers in goals with 15 and second in assists with 20 for 35 points. She is fourth on the team with a plus-26 rating.
Heise is one of three area players on the Gophers. She is the older sister of Nate Heise, a senior standout on the Lake City boys basketball team.
Kasson-Mantorville grad Katie Robinson is a senior forward for the Gophers. She has played in all 31 games and has one goal and plus-five rating.
Rochester's Makayla Pahl, a Mayo grad, is a freshman goaltender. She has appeared in two games as a backup and stopped 20 of the 21 shots she has faced (1.58 goals-against average) for a .952 save percentage.
The Gophers, ranked No. 4 in the country, are 23-5-3, 15-5-2-1 in the WCHA. They have two games left in the regular season.
———
Rochester's Thomas Mergen was named the Defensive Scout Player of the Year for the Southwest Minnesota State University football team for his role with the team in 2019.
Mergen, a Century grad, was a freshman linebacker for the Mustangs who had a big impact in practice.
Two other Century grads were also members of the Southwest State squad. Lucas Fisher, junior defensive back, had another strong season. He started all 11 games and was fifth on the team with 62 tackles and he added one interception.
Arath Martinez of Century was a freshman quarterback. And like Mergen, he was also a redshirt.
Grand Meadow's Chris Bain was a sophomore linebacker on the team. He played all 11 games as a reserve and had 24 tackles, forced two fumbles and blocked a kick. Caledonia's Jack Beardmore was a freshman running back. He had one carry for one yard and averaged 13.7 yards on three kick returns.
The Mustangs finished the season 3-8.
———
Spring Grove's Chase Grinde is having another strong season for the Division II University of Sioux Falls men's basketball team. Grinde is a 6-foot-4 redshirt sophomore guard/forward. He had a medical redshirt his first season at Sioux Falls and last year as a freshman he started 21 of 30 games and averaged 7.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists while being named to the Academic All-NSIC squad.
Now as a sophomore, Grinde is leading Sioux Falls in scoring (12.4 points a game) and assists (2.9) while also averaging 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
Sioux Falls is having a stellar season at 19-5 overall and is leading the South Division of the NSIC with a 15-3 mark.
Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com.