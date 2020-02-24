Caledonia's Owen King is a sophomore guard at Division I South Dakota State this season and he could be looking to transfer after this season, according to his father, Brad King.
Owen King was in the SDSU rotation as the sixth or seventh man during his freshman season, but his play has been much more limited during the 2019-20 campaign.
"I know he'll sit down and talk with the coach as soon as their season is over and see what direction the coach wants to go or what he's (Owen) thinking, too," said Brad King, who is the head boys basketball coach at Caledonia.
King has played in 17 of the SDSU's 30 games and he is averaging just 7.1 minutes a game. He has 19 points and 17 rebounds in his limited role. Last season the 6-3 King played in all 33 of the team's game and made one start. He averaged 16.7 minutes, 4.1 points, 2.3 assists and 1.6 rebounds per outing.
King will try to gauge his role for next season to determine if he will transfer.
"Owen said, 'I want to play. If I'm going to be going to school and playing basketball, I'd rather be playing,' " Brad King said.
The Jackrabbits are having another strong season and are currently 22-8. A year ago they were 24-9.
———
Rochester's Matthew Hurt is coming off one of his best all-around games of the season for the Duke men's basketball team.
Hurt is a 6-foot-9 freshman forward who has played in all 27 of Duke's games this season and made 21 starts. He has helped the Blue Devils, ranked No. 7 in the nation, post a 23-4 record, including 13-3 in the ACC.
Hurt had 16 points, a team-high 10 rebounds and blocked two shots in an 88-64 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday. He made 4 of 7 shots from the floor, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range.
He is averaging 10.5 points and 4.0 rebounds a game for the season. Hurt is shooting a very solid 49.8 percent for the floor (103-for-207) and 41.4 percent from 3-points range (41-for-99). He is fourth on the team in scoring, fifth in rebounding and tied for second with 22 blocked shots. His career high at Duke is 25 points.
Duke has four games left in the regular season and the final three will be televised nationally on ESPN. Those games include at 5 p.m. Saturday at Virginia, at 6 p.m. March 2 against North Carolina State and at 5 p.m. March 7 against North Carolina.
———
The Rochester Quarterbacks Club will be inducting four new members into its Hall of Fame.
The Quarterbacks Club will be celebrating the four, as well as their Ben Sternberg Award recipient, in a ceremony April 13 at the Empire Event Center in Rochester. Social hour begins at 5:15 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m.
The new Hall of Fame group consists of Neil McCormack, Terry Heiderscheit, Angie Meister and Tom Resner. Howard “Chub” Stewart is being on honored as the Ben Sternberg Award winner.
Tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased from Harry Muellner (507-951-0453) or Jerry Williams (507-288-9214).
———Noah King, Owen's younger brother, is a senior at Caledonia and he had committed to play at South Dakota State, too. But Noah has de-committed and has reopened his recruiting process.
Noah King is a 6-2 guard who is averaging 23.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals a game.
"We're just talking to people right now," Brad King said. "Some are Division I, some are Division II, some are junior colleges, so kind of a little bit of everything I'd say."
Noah's timetable to choose could be in the near future.
"He's hoping, I think, as soon as his season ends," Brad King said. "When all the league (conference) tournaments end and there's only 64 left (for the NCAA Tournament), I think we're hoping that more communication happens and he can make a decision. The quicker the better, but we know how it goes."
———
Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com