Kenyon-Wanamingo grad Megan Flom, a member of the Winona State volleyball team, has been named a Division II All-American for the 2019 season.
Flom becomes just the third Winona State volleyball player to earn All-America status in the Division II era.
The junior middle blocker set a program record in 2019 with a .391 hitting percentage, which ranked eighth among all Division II players. She was third in the rugged Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in both hitting percentage (.443) and kills per set (3.81). She finished with a team-best 358 kills.
Flom also excelled on defense at the net. She ranked second on the team in total blocks (77), solo blocks (21) and block assists (56).
Additionally this season, Flom was named All-NSIC, All-Central Region First Team and became the first Winona State player in a decade to earn CoSIDA Academic All-District honors.
———
The Austin High School Athletic Hall of Fame will have six new members in its 2020 class. This year's class includes Dr. Joel Schieck, DDS, (class of 1973), Karen Magee (1981), Trent Fluegel (1982), Lisa Bue Krumwiede (2004), Marcus Ball (2005) and Bill Kinney (coach). The 35th annual Hall of Fame weekend is Jan. 31-Feb. 1. The induction ceremony will take place Jan. 31 in the Ove Berven Gym at halftime of the girls basketball game.
• Scheick earned five letters in three sports at Austin, including two each in football and basketball. He was a two-year starter at point guard in basketball and helped the Packers place second in the state as a senior in 1972. He played both football and basketball at Luther College. He is still a practicing dentist in Austin.
• Magee played played tennis and softball at Austin. She batted .600 and led the Packers in RBIs. As a catcher, she helped the team with the 1981 Class AA state championship. She helped the Packers win a sub-region title in tennis while playing No. 1 doubles. She currently resides in Rochester and works at Mayo Clinic.
• Fluegel excelled in football and was twice named All-Conference in the Big Nine. He went on to play college football at Austin Community College and Wisconsin-River Falls. He coached varsity football at Concordia Academy from 1985-89 and currently lives in Rochester. He is Olmsted County’s housing resource coordinator.
• Kremwiede earned 13 letters in three sports, tennis, track and basketball. She was twice All-Conference in track. She excelled in basketball and was one of Austin's best players ever. She was named All-State in 2003 and '04 and nominated to the McDonald’s All-American Team. She set numerous team records, including scoring 1,592 points. She went on to play at Division I ball at North Dakota State University where she was a two-time captain. She was an NDSU NCAA Woman of the Year nominee, earned Summit League academic honors and received the Summit League Player of the Year award. After graduation, she played professionally in Europe two years. She currently lives in Fargo, N.D., and is an assistant professor at Valley City State University.
• Ball wrestled, played baseball and football for Austin. He wrestled for six years and earned All-State honors. Ball was All-State in football and the team MVP as a senior in 2004 when he set a team record for most sacks in a season. He played football at Wisconsin-Stout where he was a team MVP, All-Conference and All-American. The two-time team leader in sacks was also invited to play in a Division III All-Star game. He currently works for Hormel and lives in Algona, Iowa.
• Kinney coached the Austin wrestling team 19 seasons from 1994-2013, and was the 1996 Big Nine Coach of the Year. His teams won 176 dual meets and broke all established team and individual records, including the team record for wins in a season. His teams had three state top-10 finishes. He had 51 wrestlers qualify for state, 23 named All-State, nine wrestled in the state finals and three won state titles. He is retired and lives in Mantorville.
Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer at the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com