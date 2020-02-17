During a three-game series sweep of Eastern New Mexico, Mathiowetz hit .500 with a double, a triple, a home run, eight RBIs and three walks. He sparked an Angelo State offense that outscored Eastern New Mexico 46-4 over the three games.
An All-Lone Star Conference first team selection in 2018, Mathiowetz was named first-team All-Lone Star Conference as a junior during the 2018 season. He missed the entire 2019 season due to injury.
He has played in all 10 of the team's games this season and made nine starts. Mathiowetz is batting .375 (9-for-24) with two doubles, a triple, a home run, nine runs scored and 15 RBIs, which is second on the team.
———
Brent Sass, formerly of Stewartville, has won the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race for the second straight year.
Sass recently completed the 1,000-mile journey that started in Fairbanks, Alaska, and finished in Whithorse, Yukon, Canada and he bested 14 other mushers to defend his 2019 title in the grueling trek. It took him 10 days to finish the race and he won the race by four hours.
This marks the third time he has won the event and the 13th time in has competed in the Yukon Quest. He also won in 2015.
The 40-year-old Sass is a veteran dogsled racer who now resides in Alaska. He started as a musher in races in 2006. He first raced at the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in 2012 and he was named the Rookie of the Year.
———
Jeremy Aagard has been hired as the new general manager of the Rochester Honkers. Aagard is replacing Jay Fanta, who departed in late December for a position outside of baseball.
Aagard, a native of Wadena, returns to Minnesota after leading the Fayetteville SwampDogs of the Coastal Plain Summer Collegiate League since 2006. Aagard was the SwampDogs' assistant general manager from 2006-2012 before serving as general manager from 2013 until joining the Honkers. The SwampDogs were annually one of the top drawing teams in the Coastal Plain League, averaging more than 1,500 fans/game during their peak seasons.
"It’s an honor to be part of such a storied franchise," Aagard said. "My family and I couldn’t be more excited to start our lives in the Rochester area. Under the guidance of the new ownership, we are excited to expand our community involvement to a new level. I’m looking forward to meeting our sponsors and fans and helping to create lifelong memories for them at the ballpark."
Aagard is also returning to his roots of the Northwoods League. He started in summer collegiate baseball back in 2004 when he worked as the assistant general manager with the Alexandria Beetles.
"Bringing in a general manager with the experience and know-how that Jeremy possesses is a major addition to our team," Honkers president Chris Goodell said.
———
Marcus Sherels was in Rochester on Sunday night at the grand opening of ETS Performance, a sports performance facility.
Sherels, a John Marshall grad, owns the club with former Minnesota Vikings teammate Adam Thielen and Ryan Englebert.
ETS Performance — located at 5931 Bandel Road NW — is not a typical workout facility. It provides a lot of one-on-one training.
The 32-year-old Sherels was with the Vikings from 2010-19 and set nearly all of the Vikings' career punt return records. He spent time with both the Miami Dolphins and Vikings in 2019. He played in a total of eight games, but he was released by the Vikings near the end of the season and did not finish on an active roster.
Sherels, who resides in the Twin Cities, said he is unsure if he will try and catch on with an NFL team for the 2020 season.
"We'll see," he said. "I'm kind of just taking some time away and trying to figure out what I want to do."
Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com