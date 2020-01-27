Mayo grad Zach Robertson, a member of the Minnesota State, Mankato football team, has been named an First Team All-American.
Robertson, a senior linebacker, was one of four Mavericks selected to the Don Hansen Division II All-America squad.
Minnesota State had another excellent season. The Mavericks finished 14-1 and advanced to the Division II national championship game before falling 48-40 to West Florida.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Robertson led the Mavericks during the 2019 season with 75 tackles. He was second on the team in tackles for loss (13.5) and third on the team in sacks (5.5). He had a season-high 10 tackles in a win over Texas A&M-Commerce in the national quarterfinals.
Robertson had 171 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 10 sacks during his three-year career with Minnesota State.
———
Rochester's Mary Wirtz has qualified for the upcoming U.S. Olympic Trials in the women's marathon.
Wirtz earned a spot in the U.S. Trials with a top-10 finish at the Houston Marathon on Jan. 19, which was the final day to earn a qualifying berth. Wirtz finished 10th overall among women in the Houston Marathon with a time of 2 hours, 44 minutes and 11 seconds. That time just got her under the needed time standard of 2:45:00.
“Qualifying for the Olympic Trials has been a goal of mine for about 10 years," Wirtz told Runner's World. "I settled on Houston because it gave me the most time to recover and build my training back up again after giving birth to my daughter last August."
Just five months after giving birth, the 32-year-old Wirth, who works at the Mayo Clinic, posted a personal best in the marathon. Her previous best was a time of 2:46 more than a decade ago, back in 2009.
Wirtz becomes the second women from Rochester to earn a berth in the U.S. Olympic Trials for the Marathon. Ruth Brennan Morrey, 44, qualified during the California International Marathon on Dec. 8 with a time of 2:43.41.
The Olympic Trials will be held in Atlanta on Feb. 29. More than 500 women have qualified and the top three finishers will earn U.S. Olympic berths for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.
———
Byron's Ayoka Lee had a historic game for the Kansas State women's basketball team on Saturday.
The 6-foot-5 freshman center became the first woman in Kansas State history to score at least 20 points and have at least 20 rebounds in the same game. She scored 23 points and set a school single-game record with 20 rebounds as Kansas State collected a 92-74 win over Oklahoma.
Lee was 10-for-13 from the field in the contest. She also had five blocked shots and two steals.
She has started all 17 games for Kansas State this season and is emerging as a Pac-12 Conference Freshman of the Year candidate. Lee is second on the team in scoring (15.4 points a game) and rebounding (10.9 a game) and first in blocks (2.7 a game). She is also shooting a torrid 57.5 percent from the field (103-for-179).
Kansas State is currently 8-9 overall and 2-4 in league play. Lee and Kansas State can be seen on television on Wednesday when the Wildcats face rival Kansas at 8 p.m. The game will air on Fox Sports North.
———
Two other local Division I basketball players will also have nationally televised games this week.
At 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Duke will host Pittsburgh on ESPN. John Marshall grad Matthew Hurt is a starting forward for the Blue Devils (16-3). The freshman is averaging 11.5 points and 3.9 rebounds a game.
Kasson-Mantorville grad Kristin Scott and Iowa State (12-6) will play at Baylor at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and it will air on FS1. Scott, a starting forward, is second on the team in both scoring (14.3 a game) and rebounding (6.9).