The Mayo Civic Center Region I Wrestling Hall of Fame will induct nine new members for the class of 2020 in a ceremony on March 7.
The Clash Committee will also honor the Southeastern Minnesota graduating seniors, teams and coaches during the event. The banquet will be held at Charlie’s Eatery starting at 5 p.m. Dinner is at 5:30 p.m. with the program to follow.
For details contact Rick Ties at rickties@gmail.com or 358-7075. Tickets are $30 per adult.
This year's Hall class includes:
• Ed Hruska (Rochester, contributor) has helped put Rochester on the map as a national site host for a number of sports, including wrestling. He served 15 years as executive director of Rochester Sports (formerly Rochester Amateur Sports Committee) from 2003-2018. Among the event he helped bring to Rochester were The Clash National Duals, the Minnesota Christmas Tournament and the NJCAA National Championships.
• Jesse Armbruster (Faribault, athlete) who was All-State for the Falcons and went on to become a three-time All-American at Augsburg College. He has coached for 28 seasons at Faribault High School and has nearly 300 career wins in 20 years as the head coach.
• Don Dahl (Dover-Eyota, athlete/coach) was the Class A state champ at 185 in 1978 and had a varsity record of 87-10. He has spent more than 20 years as a coach in area as an assist and RCTC and Zumbrota-Mazeppa and 13 years as a youth coach at Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
• Derek Johnson (Owatonna, athlete) won two individual state titles and placed at state two other times. He had a stellar career record of 168-12. Part of Owatonna’s four-year run that included winning the state team title in 1998 and runner-up finishes in 1999 and 2001. The Academic All-American earned a scholarship to the University of Wisconsin but had a career-ending injury. His grandfather Del Johnson is also a member of the Mayo Civic Center Hall of Fame.
• Eric Sanders (Wabasha-Kellogg, athlete) was a six-time state entrant and won five straight state individual titles from 1999-2003, the second wrestler to accomplish this in Minnesota history. He was named MWCA’s Mr. Minnesota in 2003 and went on to wrestle at North Dakota State, where he qualified for the Division II National Tournament as a true freshman. He was then a charter member of NDSU's first Division I team. From 2011-2017, he was an assistant coach at Minnesota State, Moorhead and is current an assistant coach at Pine Island.
• Justin Smith (Winona, athlete) was a two-time state entrant, with one sixth-place finish. He ascended to the next level at Minnesota State, Mankato where he won a Division II national championship in 1994. He was a two-time All-American for the Mavericks. He has coached for 24 years and has been at Woodbury since 2008, where his teams have had close to 200 varsity victories.
• Ron Sanders (Wabasha-Kellogg, coach) is in his 41st year as head coach at Wabasha-Kellogg, and will join his son Eric in this year's class. Ron has 389 coaching wins, and counting. Ten of his wrestlers have over 100 career wins, and his sons Eric and Zach lead the program with 223 wins each. Ron is the only coach in Minnesota wrestling history to coach his two sons to five individual state titles. Guided teams to state berths in 1999 and 2006. He coached national MN/USA freestyle and Greco Roman teams in Cadets and Juniors from 2000-2008.
• Heidi Schmitz (Stewartville, meritorious service) has been involved with the Stewartville Wrestling Club since 1990. She has run concessions and been a cheerleader adviser. She is currently on the book committee and runs youth registration and keeps track of every uniform. She has been involved with MN/USA Wrestling since 2000 and is still active as the State Membership Director. Her son Mike won a national title at UW-LaCrosse and husband Dale has been a long-time assistant and youth coach at Stewartville.
Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com