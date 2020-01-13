The annual Rochester Area Sports Banquet will be held on Jan. 20 at the Rochester Events Center and tickets are still available.
Go to https://www.rochestermnsports.org/events/rochester-sports-banquet.html for more information.
Honors will be awarded for a number of categories. Here are the finalists:
Team of the Year: Stewartville volleyball, Class AA state champions; RCTC volleyball, finished 31-4 and placed fourth at Division III NJCAA National Championships; Lourdes softball, won the Class AA state championship and finished 25-3; Lourdes girls 4x100 relay, won the Class A state champion in track and field while setting a school record of 49.37 seconds; St. Charles boys track and field, won the Class A State True Team championship.
Coach of the Year: John Dzubay, Stewartville volleyball, guided team to a fifth state championship; Corlis Hicks, Rochester STEM fencing team, started the school program and has had members compete at state tournament and national events; Amber Zitzow, RCTC volleyball, guided team to fourth-place national finish; Becky Macken, Lourdes Softball, guided team to first state title; Eric Kline, St. Charles boys track and field, guided team to Class A state True Team championship.
Female Athlete of the Year: Alyssa Ustby, Lourdes soccer, basketball, softball, helped softball team win state title, helped soccer team reach state tournament, has earned college scholarship to North Carolina for basketball; Kaitlyn Prondzinski, Stewartville volleyball, named All-State while helping Tigers win state title, will play college ball at Division I Illinois State; Annie Wendt, Mayo track and field, won Class AA state championship in the long jump and was second in the triple jump, Lexi Chase, Chatfield softball; Emily Buringa, St. Charles softball.
Male Athlete of the Year: Jack Fisher, Century football, basketball, track, three-sport standout went to state in track and will play football at Augustana; Patrick Kennedy, Kasson-Mantorville wrestling, won a third Class AA state individual title, is 73-0 the past two years and 190-20 coming into senior season; Jeron Matson, Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling, won a third individual state with a 30-1 record; Tyler Ryan, Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling, won a second state title with a 34-2 record; Matthew Hurt, John Marshall basketball, lead state in scoring with 37.0 points a game as a senior, named Minnesota's Mr. Basketball, selected to McDonald’s All-American Game, earned scholarship to Duke.
Post-secondary Female Athlete: Jessie Aney, North Carolina tennis, Century grad, three-time All-American in doubles.
Post-Secondary Male Athlete: Brett Bradford, Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.), Byron grad, won NAIA national wrestling championship with 29-2 record.
Adaptive Athlete/Team of the Year: ZED Zorros, adaptive bowling team, first year of bowling program formed by Hayfield, Blooming Prairie and Kasson-Mantorville, won a Minnesota State High School Leagues state championship; Steven Casey, Miracle League softball; Rochester Flyers football, first place at state games, first and second place at Area Competition; Rochester Raiders softball, finished third in state; Noah Johnson, Rochester Raiders adapted floor hockey, Rochester Mustang sled hockey, born with Cerebral Palsy and has had three different brain surgeries, but has been able to compete with two teams.
———
The University of Minnesota men's tennis team will take on Marquette in a non-conference match on Saturday at the Rochester Athletic Club. The match will begin at 5 p.m. and is open to the public.
Mayo grad Sebastian Vile is a member of Minnesota's team and he is in the starting lineup for the Gophers.
The Gophers have played in invitational meets during the 2019 fall season, but this will be the first team match of the spring season
Vile, a sophomore, had a 5-5 record in singles play during the fall season. He also played doubles with several different partners and had a combined overall record of 6-3. He also saw significant time in the Minnesota roster as a freshman and between the fall and spring seasons posted an 11-10 record in singles and 8-7 in doubles.
As a senior at Mayo, Vile won the Class AA individual state championship and went undefeated.