Erik Cmiel, a member of Roca Climbing and Fitness in Rochester, has qualified for the upcoming USAC Youth Bouldering Nationals to be held this week.
The 14-year-old Cmiel will compete in the national climbing event in Bend, Ore., this Friday-Sunday.
"Erik has been climbing for over two years and has been steadily improving since day one," said Jeremy Schaar, owner of Roca Climbing and Fitness.
This will be Cmiel's second straight national appearance. Last year he qualified in Lead Climbing. He just missed earning a national berth in Bouldering a year ago by one spot, when he placed seventh in the divisional tournament.
This season, Cmiel placed first in Bouldering during competitions in Iowa, St. Paul and Madison, Wis. He then placed first at the regional competition to earn a spot at the divisional tournament, which features the top youth climbers from the Midwest and Great Lakes states and is the final stage before the national tournament.
"This competition is the toughest he's faced so far," Schaar said.
Cmiel was in second place after the first day of two days at the divisional tournament. On the final day, he placed just well enough to advance.
"On day two, Erik pushed through many difficult bouldering problems, ending up in sixth place and earning the final invite to Bouldering Nationals," Schaar said.
———
Seniors Kailee Malone of Stewartville and Carter O’Reilly of Pine Island have been named the Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award winners for Region One A in 2020.
The AAA Award, sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, goes to high school seniors with a 3.0 or higher grade-point average who participate and excel in Minnesota State High School League sponsored athletic programs, and fine arts activities such as theater, speech, music and debate.
Malone and O'Reilly were chosen by their individual high schools and then were selected to represent their sub-regions and then Region One A. They will receive their awards at the section boys basketball finals at Mayo Civic Center on March 12. A total of four state winners, a boy and girl from both Class A and AA, will be announced and honored on March 21 during the boys basketball state finals at Target Center in Minneapolis. Each winner will receive a $4,000 scholarship.
Malone's activities and awards include choir (grades 9-12, honors music), cross country (8-12, all-conference, all-state) basketball (7-12), track and field (7-12, all-conference, state participant). She is also an honor student, a member of the National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes and a DARE Role Model. She is still undecided on a college, but plans to major in exercise science/kinesiology and participate in cross country and track and field.
O’Reilly's activities and awards include large group band (grades 9-12), choir (9-12), football (9-12, all-conference), basketball (9-12, all-conference) and track and field (8-12, all-conference, academic all-state). He is also an honor student and on the student council. He plans to attend Wisconsin-La Crosse, major in finance and participate in choir and basketball.
———
Kasson-Mantorville's Emma Simons recently turned in a stellar performance at a winter league softball game held at the RCTC Dome. In a game against La Crescent, Simons went 4-for-4 with all four hits being home runs. Two of the homers were grand slams and she finished with 11 RBIs.
Simons is a junior pitcher/first baseman for K-M, and she also plays summer ball for the Minnesota Bombers out of Lakeville.
"She’s an emerging talent in southeast Minnesota," KoMets assistant coach Ryan Rismeyer said.
