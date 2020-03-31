The Minnesota boys basketball All-Star Series will not be held this year, but a number of area players were selected to play in the game.
A total of 40 seniors were selected on the four 10-player teams. Due to the COVID-19, but games have been canceled.
"There's a lot of that going on right now," Lake City boys basketball coach Greg Berge said. "It's just crazy, crazy times."
Berge, who guided Lake City to a 24-4 record this season, had been selected to coach the Maroon team.
Lake City guards Nate Heise and Reid Gastner had both been picked to play for the Maroon squad. Heise will play his college ball at Division I Northern Iowa and Gastner will play at Division II Minnesota State, Moorhead.
Mayo twins Gabe and Mason Madsen had been selected to play for the Blue squad. The two guards will both play college ball at Division I Cincinnati.
Austin's Agwa Nywesh and Caledonia's Noah King, both guards, were named to the Green team. Nywesh will play college ball at Division I Idaho State and King is still undecided.
La Crescent's Luke Schwartzhoff was selected to the Gold team. The forward will play college ball at Division III Wisconsin-La Crosse.
The Minnesota Boys Basketball Coaches Association has been honoring the team online.
"They're just kind of doing stuff online, on Twitter to recognize people," Berge said. "They've been posting players and pictures and things like that."
Berge had to wrap up the 2019-20 season much the same way. Area teams were not able to hold end-of-the-year banquets this season so they had to manage as best as the could.
"We had a cyber banquet a week ago," Berge said. "We did our basketball banquet on Zoom which is what a lot of schools are using to teach starting (Monday). So, that was kind of a fun thing."
———
Several of the same players were also named Academic All-State in boys basketball.
Both of the Madsen twins were named Academic All-State as were Heise and King.
Other area players honored were seniors Jack Fisher of Century, Drew Otte of Cannon Falls, Sam Opsahl of Goodhue and Carter O'Reilly of Pine Island.
———
Fisher, who will play Division II football at Augustana University, finished his basketball career at Century by setting three school records.
The 6-foot-1 guard closed his career as Century’s all-time scoring leader (1,722 points) and assists leader (257). He had set the single-season mark for points scored with 598 during his junior season.
Ater Manyang had held the career points record (1,244), Jared Bakken the single-season points record (420) and Matt Deedrick the assists record (248).
———
How good was boys basketball in Southeastern Minnesota this year? Northstar Hoops named an Outstate All-State team and the first team featured five players from the area.
The first-team selections were the Madsen twins, King, Heise and Stewartville junior Will Tschetter.
Nywesh was named to the Outstate All-State second team and Caledonia sophomore Eli King was named to the third team.
