Nadine Muzerall and Rebecca Freiburger arrived at Ohio State University at the same time, with a common goal, but in different roles.
Muzerall didn’t recruit Freiburger to the Buckeyes’ women’s hockey team, but the fourth-year head coach couldn’t be happier that the previous coaching staff did.
“We’re both seniors together,” Muzerall said. “‘Burger’ and this class are special to me because we’ve gone through it all together.”
The Buckeyes’ program was in a bit of disarray when Freiburger’s class and Muzerall’s coaching staff arrived in Columbus in the fall of 2016.
Former U.S. Olympian Jenny Potter had been fired after one season as coach due to repeated NCAA violations. Muzerall, who was part of five national championship teams at the University of Minnesota (one as a player, four as an assistant coach) was ready to turn the program around.
She had the star power there waiting for her, including elite defenseman Jincy Dunne, now a senior, who is a two-time All-American. Muzerall also knew she needed more than a couple of superstars to turn the program around.
In her three-plus seasons, she’s created a team full of players who play their roles to a ‘T.’ She counts Freiburger, a Rochester Lourdes graduate, as one of those players, a leader whose teammates admire and respect her.
“I have to say ‘Burger’ is one of the most unsung heroes we have,” Muzerall said. “She has improved so much. She didn’t have many minutes her first year here and she had even a little less her second year.
“We had a lot of depth, but she got after it in the weight room.”
Freiburger has been a big part of a quick and dramatic turnaround in Columbus, one that included a Frozen Four appearance in 2018 in Minneapolis. Freiburger has done it by excelling at areas of the game that don’t show up on a scoresheet and don’t ever get overlooked by her coaches and teammates.
“Whatever is best for the team, that’s how she’s always approached her role,” Muzerall said. “She’s been a third-line forward for us all four years and she knows her primary role is ‘I can’t get scored on.’ But she’s the best player we have at blocking shots and she takes huge pride in that. Because of that, she’s a great penalty killer. … She has found what she’s really good and worked to excel at it.
“She does all the gritty things for 200 feet that don’t show up in a box score.”
A LAST TRIP HOME?
Freiburger is back in her home state this weekend, possibly playing in Minneapolis for the final time in her college career.
The No. 5-ranked Buckeyes opened a two-game series against the Gophers on Friday at Ridder Arena. They’ll complete that series today on one of the state’s biggest stages, Hockey Day Minnesota. OSU will battle the No. 1-ranked Gophers at 4:30 p.m. (Fox Sports North) at Parade Park in downtown Minneapolis.
“As a senior it's a little bittersweet to come back home one more time,” Freiburger said. “It’ll be fun, though, it’s basically a holiday that Hockey Day Minnesota has become. … I’ve never played in an outdoor game before, so having that type of experience will be different and cool.
“Having a chance to share that with my teammates on a national stage will be great exposure for Ohio State women’s hockey, and women’s hockey in general.”
Freiburger said she’s tried not to think about her college hockey career coming to a close at some point in the next two months. But she has set herself up well for whatever life brings her after college.
A 3.8-GPA student, she may pursue a master’s degree and/or pursue a career in strength training and conditioning. She was selected to be part of the Bucks Go Pro 1.0 program at OSU last summer. It’s an eight-week program, funded by the OSU athletics department, that gives student-athletes an opportunity to do an internship in their field of study.
Freiburger worked with the strength and conditioning coaches for the OSU women’s soccer, softball, baseball and men’s gymnastics teams.
“I’m really interested in sports science,” Freiburger said. “It’s very up-and-coming, becoming more and more prevalent with the different technology measures and collection of data to alter strength training and benefit student-athletes.”
She’s also interested in helping OSU get back to the NCAA tournament and possibly the Frozen Four one more time before she leaves the program. And she’ll take some great memories with her.
“Being able to say I went to Ohio State and played Division I hockey,” she said, “and having the opportunity to be here in this setting, the culture the athletic department has here, to represent Ohio State, has been amazing.
“I've grown as a person and a player under this coaching staff and I'll leave here a better person than when I came in.”