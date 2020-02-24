Ian Torchia left Europe two weeks ago feeling humbled.
And also inspired.
The Rochester Lourdes and Northern Michigan graduate’s mood almost always hinges on how quickly he’s recently covered ground on his cross country skis.
While in Europe, which included stops in the Czech Republic, Germany and Sweden, Torchia didn’t traverse the snow very quickly. At least not compared to so many others skiing around him and certainly not compared to his usual standards.
Torchia was competing in the World Cup and taking on a variety of races, with the offerings anywhere from 1.5 kilometers to 50 kilometers (31 miles).
The 23-year-old Torchia figured he belonged in that company. After all, he’s a former NCAA Division I cross country ski champion as well as a U.S. Olympic hopeful for 2022.
“I learned that it’s a whole different ballgame over there,” said Torchia, who does his training in Stratton Mountain, Vt. “I got a number of slices of humble pie. The highest I ever finished in a race there was 57th.”
But not to worry. Torchia, instead of returning to the United States forlorn, took the opposite tact. He allowed himself to be inspired by what happened, especially after having hung with the pack through the beginning chunk of his final World Cup race.
“I decided that I could either take it that these (World Cup) guys are so fast, or decide that I have some work to do,” Torchia said. “That last race was motivation for me.”
CONFIDENCE BOOST
Two weeks after returning to U.S. soil, Torchia has gone from humbled to hungrier and more confident than ever.
Saturday, Torchia took part in his first-ever American Birkebeiner, a World Cup international race in Hayward, Wis., that is 50 kilometers and one of the most prestigious races in the U.S.
Torchia, who’s rarely competed in a race of this length, didn’t win it. But he was darned close, all while being surrounded by elite company.
Torchia was runner-up in 1 hour, 59 minutes, 3.3 seconds. That was just behind Norway’s Niklas Dyrhaug (1:59.01.7) and just ahead of France’s Robin Duvillard (1:59.03.7).
Both are considered among the world’s top cross country skiers.
When it was done, it was Torchia who was on top of the world.
“It felt great,” said Torchia, who was hounded afterward by a number of Rochester Nordic Ski Team members who were there to watch him race. “I was very happy with my sprint at the end. I’m normally not a sprinter. But I had a good final sprint which is kind of fun. It was a big confidence booster for me after what had happened last month.”
Torchia had a couple of takeaways from his performance. One is that, yes, he can compete with the best. His confidence is soaring now.
But this race also divulged something else to him. It’s that traversing 31 miles on skis is something that he’d like to do for a long, long time.
This just might be his new distance, forever. And the American Birkebeiner, it might also be forever for him.
“The race is an incredible event,” Torchia said. “I’d never done it before, but I can’t wait to do it more. I think this is one that I’ll still be doing when I am old and gray.”