Matthew Hurt - Freshman Year at Duke
|Opponent
|MIN
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|ORB-DRB
|PF
|A
|TO
|BLK
|STL
|PTS
|Northwest Mo. St. (Exhib.) - W 69-63
|29
|8-16
|0-3
|1-3
|3-1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|17
|Fort Valley St. (Exhib.) - W 126-57
|18
|9-13
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|19
|Kansas - W 68-66
|24
|4-12
|3-7
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|11
|Colorado St. - W 89-55
|22
|4-8
|1-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|Central Arkansas - W 105-54
|22
|7-11
|3-3
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|19
|Georgia St. - W 74-63
|22
|2-7
|0-3
|0-0
|6-0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|California - W 87-52
|21
|3-6
|1-3
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|9
|Georgetown - W 81-7
|5
|0-4
|0-1
|0-0
|2-0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephan F. Austin - L 85-83
|22
|5-10
|1-3
|4-4
|1-1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|15
|Winthrop - W 83-70
|33
|7-13
|2-4
|4-6
|3-5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|Michigan St. - W 87-75
|27
|4-8
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|10
|Virginia Tech - W 77-63
|16
|3-6
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Wofford - 86-57
|20
|6-9
|0-3
|0-2
|5-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|12
|Brown - 75-50 W
|23
|4-8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
86-57 win over Wofford
12 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal
Matthew Hurt quotes:
On the play of Joey Baker: “Joey’s come to work every day in practice, game shots, talking on defense. I’m not surprised at how good he’s been this year, but having that outside shooting really helps me and Vernon [Carey Jr.] and Javin [DeLaurier] and Jack [White], all down low for more space for us.”
“We didn’t practice last week but we started practicing this week, had a little break with finals and everything. I think getting back together, staying with the grind, doing what we do and playing good defense was really key for us tonight.”
Duke sophomore Joey Baker quote:
On what factors lead to his solid second-half shooting performance: “I was just getting open spots and the defense was collapsing off, so Vernon [Carey Jr.] got going a little bit inside and Matt [Hurt] had a really good game, so they were playing off [me] a little bit more. I definitely feed off of [the crowd], but in the moment, you’re just worried about the next play, getting a stop, and getting the win. I’ve just been staying in the gym. I work a lot with Coach [Chris] Carrawell on my weaknesses and trying to improve on those areas. It’s starting to translate [to games] a little more.”
77-63 win over Virginia Tech
8 points, 1 block
Virginia Tech Head Coach Mike Young quote:
On Duke’s lineup in the second half, making it harder for Tech to score in the paint: “We just have to move better. Vernon, as terrific as he is, as dominant as he is, has a very hard time, as most do, chasing a kid that can space the floor like P.J. Horne. That effectively eliminated [Matthew] Hurt, and effectively eliminated [Javin] DeLaurier. He found a lineup that was best for him. That was 41 and three guards and that got us. We’ll figure it out.”
87-75 win over Michigan State
10 points, 3 blocks, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
No quotes.
Notes:
- Freshman Matthew Hurt scored 10 points and his three blocks were a career high.
83-70 win over Winthrop
20 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists
Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski quote:
Opening Statement: “I’ll tell you what, we’re playing some good teams. Pat’s (Kelsey) team is really good, he’s such a good coach and his kids play hard – very difficult to defend. It was a big win for us, especially coming after Tuesday and we played hard and well tonight, not all the time but much different from Tuesday. If we had played like this Tuesday, we would have won and we had to play this way to win tonight. With their two ball handlers, (Russell) Jones and (Chandler) Vaudrin, they put you in some very difficult situations. For Cassius (Stanley), we thought it was his knee right away, heard something pop and structural. Based on what our doctor said right now, it’s not the knee. Something happened with his hamstring so it’s muscular. He will have a MRI tomorrow. We don’t think it’s a knee injury which is very good, although I think he will be out for a while, hopefully after Christmas. That’s my hope. That was adversity and playing against an unconventional group with five three-point shooters -- Vernon Carey had to guard a perimeter shooter. Overall, our defense on the three was excellent. They took 21 and made six and then our three-point shooting was outstanding. We had a few kids really step up. I thought Matt Hurt carried us for a long time and Joey Baker was sensational, not just with shooting 4-for-5 from three, but he really played hard defensively and played well. We wouldn’t have won the game without Joey. Jordan Goldwire with Tre (Jones), that’s how we started the season and they were able to put pressure on both their ball handlers: one had Vaudrin and one had Jones. [Jordan Goldwire] had five steals for us. Those kids really stepped up for us. We are a developing team. We’re not the Duke of the last five, maybe 10 years. It’s a different group. It’s old-fashioned and it’s also oldfashioned developing, but our response from the loss – I know those kids felt horribly, felt guilty and you can lose a lot of confidence when you don’t already have confidence. You haven’t played enough to have confidence so for them to play that way tonight, I was very proud of how they responded.”
Matthew Hurt quote:
On how he has been able to score the last couple games: “I think they had a lot of attention on Vernon (Carey); he’s played great so far this year. I just wanted to have my teammates’ backs. Some players won’t have a good night as soon as they want to but having your teammates’ backs is always helpful.”
Notes:
- Freshman Matthew Hurt had career highs in both points (20) and rebounds (eight). His previous highs were 19 points versus Central Arkansas (11/12/19) and five rebounds versus Georgia State (11/15/19).
- Hurt is the fourth different Blue Devil with a 20-point game this season, joining Carey (4), Tre Jones (1) and Cassius Stanley (1) – only five different Blue Devils recorded a 20-point game all last season
85-83 loss to Stephen F. Austin
15 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal
No quotes.
81-73 win over Georgetown
0 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist
No quotes.
87-52 win over California
9 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal
No quotes.
74-63 win over Georgia State
4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist
Duke Senior Jack White quote:
“They beat us to loose balls, they were going strong to the ball for rebounds, and they came up with those balls. It just seemed like they had a bit more tenacity than us in the first half. Obviously, we reflected on that coming into halftime and knew we had to really turn it around and start with that first four-minute segment of the second half, just kind of letting them know how it was going to be for this next 20 minutes. I feel like we did a good job of that, just with our intensity and our defense especially. I think we only gave up high 20’s [points] in the second half maybe, apart from those buckets at the end. We definitely put an emphasis on that, and I think we did a lot better job of just rebounding in the second half in general. Matt [Hurt] had six offensive rebounds just on his own. Just big plays, and I think guys just stepped up and responded to Coach [Mike Krzyzewski] challenging us at halftime."
105-54 win over Central Arkansas
19 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks
Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski quotes:
Opening Statement: “Really pleased with our team. We didn’t overlook anybody. We came out hard, played hard the whole game. We should have won and did. We played hard and well. That makes it even better. Tre [Jones] when he had that collision – he got hit. They butt heads and he got hit on the temple. He was pretty good at halftime, but we decided to obviously not play him. He looks pretty good now. I don’t think there will be a problem. He’s laughing and joking. I asked him if he knew my name and he said ‘Michael’, which was kind of bold on his part. Maybe he’ll get even more assertive as a result of that. Good stuff. I thought Wendell [Moore Jr.] he’s getting better. He’s driving better. Matt [Hurt] – good minutes. Vernon [Carey Jr.] – double-double. Pretty balanced. [Jordan] Goldwire did a really good job. Even before Tre got hurt. We’re pretty athletic on the perimeter. Overall, good job. Quick turnaround… Georgia State and got to keep it going. Our kids keep working hard.”
On starting lineup: “Questions about starting lineup with this team are not the same as if you asked them last year or the year before or the year before. We’re just looking at different combinations. I thought having a veteran in with Vernon could get him off better. Then Matt came in and he played really well. We’re looking at a lot of different things. The things that stay consistent are defense. Whenever they come in the game it really doesn’t matter. They’re playing the same defense. Offensively they’re playing on the group they’re in… mightchange a little bit of what they’re doing. If they just play hard defensively… we’ll be in good shape. We’ll have a good chance.”
Matthew Hurt quotes:
“Coach [Mike Krzyzewski] has really emphasized defense, and our defense leads to our offense. We started the game off really well, and I think everybody did a good job tonight.”
On how he approached the game tonight, coming off the bench instead of being in a starting role: “Just to keep doing what I’m doing – keep fighting, playing harder, be better on defense. I think everybody did a great job tonight, and for me, [I wanted to] just try to compete on every play.”
When asked what it was like to see so many players contribute for Duke tonight: “It was great. Everybody’s really close on this team and seeing everybody succeed on this team is really a good feeling for me and probably for everybody else.”
89-55 win over Colorado State
9 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block
No quotes.
68-66 win over #3 Kansas
11 points, 2 rebounds
Matthew Hurt quotes:
On the win: “They were a veteran team. Playing hard and playing Duke basketball really helped us. Coach wants us to keep fighting and there was a spurt where we didn’t play well but he told us we have to play better, and we did that.”
On forcing Kansas to commit turnovers: “Coach emphasized defense the whole year and how good our two guards are pressuring the ball. Our game plan was to pressure and double team and not make it easy for them, so I think we did a good job, and everyone played their role.”