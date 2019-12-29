Weather Alert

...DIFFICULT TRAVEL EXPECTED FROM LATE TONIGHT INTO MONDAY NIGHT... .SOME FREEZING DRIZZLE IS POSSIBLE TONIGHT AFTER MIDNIGHT INTO EARLY MONDAY MORNING FOR LOCATIONS ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 94. THIS COULD PRODUCE SLICK ROADS FOR THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE. THE PRECIPITATION WILL TRANSITION TO ALL SNOW MONDAY AND CONTINUE INTO MONDAY NIGHT. 1 TO 3 INCHES OF SNOW ARE EXPECTED IN NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN, 3 TO 6 INCHES ARE EXPECTED ALONG THE INTERSTATE 90 CORRIDORS AND THE POTENTIAL EXISTS FOR 6 TO 9 INCHES FROM PORTIONS OF WESTERN WISCONSIN INTO NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN. BE PREPARED FOR SLICK, POTENTIALLY DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST MONDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&