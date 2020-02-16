94-60 win over Notre Dame
12 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
No quotes.
Notes:
- Freshman Matthew Hurt’s nine rebounds were a career high.
Matthew Hurt - Freshman Year at Duke
|Opponent
|MIN
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|ORB-DRB
|PF
|A
|TO
|BLK
|STL
|PTS
|Northwest Mo. St. (Exhib.) - W 69-63
|29
|8-16
|0-3
|1-3
|3-1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|17
|Fort Valley St. (Exhib.) - W 126-57
|18
|9-13
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|19
|Kansas - W 68-66
|24
|4-12
|3-7
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|11
|Colorado St. - W 89-55
|22
|4-8
|1-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|Central Arkansas - W 105-54
|22
|7-11
|3-3
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|19
|Georgia St. - W 74-63
|22
|2-7
|0-3
|0-0
|6-0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|California - W 87-52
|21
|3-6
|1-3
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|9
|Georgetown - W 81-7
|5
|0-4
|0-1
|0-0
|2-0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephan F. Austin - L 85-83
|22
|5-10
|1-3
|4-4
|1-1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|15
|Winthrop - W 83-70
|33
|7-13
|2-4
|4-6
|3-5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|Michigan St. - W 87-75
|27
|4-8
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|10
|Virginia Tech - W 77-63
|16
|3-6
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Wofford - W 86-57
|20
|6-9
|0-3
|0-2
|5-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|12
|Brown - W 75-50
|23
|4-8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Boston College - W 88-49
|26
|10-16
|5-10
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|25
|Miami - W 95-62
|27
|6-8
|1-2
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|13
|Georgia Tech - W 73-64
|33
|4-13
|3-7
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|11
|Wake Forest - W 90-59
|17
|2-5
|1-4
|0-0
|2-1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Clemson - L 79-72
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Louisville - L - 79-73
|32
|5-9
|3-5
|3-3
|2-0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Miami - W 95-59
|24
|8-11
|4-7
|2-3
|1-5
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|22
|Pittsburgh - W 79-67
|24
|2-6
|1-4
|2-4
|2-2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|Syracuse - W 97-88
|26
|3-6
|1-4
|5-6
|0-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|12
|Boston College - W 63-55
|11
|1-6
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|North Carolina - W 98-96
|6
|0-2
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Florida St. - W 70-65
|18
|2-4
|2-3
|6-6
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|Notre Dame - W 94-60
|28
|5-9
|2-4
|0-0
|1-8
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|12
70-65 win over Florida State
12 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block
Quotes:
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski quote:
Opening Statement: “This has been an incredible 48 hoursfor our team. I got good guys, I got really good kids. We beat a heck of a team tonight after beating a heck of a team in an epic game 48 hours before. I don’t know where they got the energy the whole game to do this, but they did, they listened, they fought. We really played good defense. You could tell they will tire you out anyway because they play such good defense and they have depth, but at the end of the first half, you could tell we were tired, rightfully so. And in the second half, we were kind of holding our own, but when they went ahead 52-50, instead of waiting for the eight minute [timeout], we were ready to get knocked out and so we called a timeout, Alex (O’Connell) came in and Alex gave us five quick points, and that last 8:29 we were terrific. We were not tired, they talked, they made plays, Javin (DeLaurier) was spectacular, Matt Hurt, obviously the rebound and the free throws and then inbounding the ball, no mistakes. Wendell (Moore), who, I don’t think any of you in the audience have had a winning shot in front of 21,000 people against your archrival, but if you’re 18, how you handle that can be pretty tough, and he had a game like a kid 18 until the second half, and then that play he made in the full court just was spectacular. Switching (Jordan) Goldwire to (Trent) Forrest was a key because Forrest is a big-time player. They have big-time, but this kid, he’s a pro-guard, he can defend and get by you and he’s a veteran, and he and Tre (Jones) were going back and forth and that’s wearing Tre out, we needed him on offense and so the switch to put Goldwire on him helped. We did that with Cole Anthony in the last part of the game in Chapel Hill and that helped us there,so having those two guys being able to have each other’s backs is big, but they forced a lot of turnovers, I thought we weren’t as strong as we needed to be, but overall we were pretty damn strong.”
On the play from Tre Jones to Wendell Moore Jr. to Matt Hurt: “Those are like making plays that you don’t diagram. A real player doesn’t run plays, a real player makes plays. You run plays for people who aren’t players. That doesn’t mean you don’t run them for players too, but players make plays, and our guys are making plays, they’re making really good plays.”
Matthew Hurt quotes:
“Yesterday in practice was a tough one for me, but I deserve it. I haven’t been playing well the last couple of games. I just have to come out with energy, try to knock down shots and play some defense for my team. College basketball is a lot different from high school. There’s always going to be bumps in the road, but never get too low and never give up and keep working.”
When asked about his clutch free throw shooting at the end of the game: “After shootaround today, me and Coach [Jon] Scheyer, I shot like 100 free throws, so just being ready at the moment when a moment is there for me … People just call me a shooter and a scorer, but I want to be more than that. I want to do the dirty plays, rebounds, deflections, all of that, just trying to make winning plays.”
Duke sophomore Tre Jones quotes:
On Duke getting contributions from so many different players tonight: “It’s almost been like that all year – someone else every night is playing a big role for this team. Matt Hurt tonight played huge for us, after a couple of games not being out there. We have different guys every single night. It doesn’t matter. I feel like our depth is really big for us. We did get contributions from everybody tonight, which was huge. It didn’t matter who was coming in off the bench tonight – they were bringing something. If it wasn’t hitting shots or things like that, they were fighting on the defensive end. We knew we needed everyone tonight. We kept talking like that, talking to one another, staying in each other’s heads that we needed one another because it was going to be a long and tough game.”
98-96 win over North Carolina
0 points, 1 assist, 1 steal
No quotes.
63-55 win over Boston College
2 points, 3 rebounds
No quotes.
97-88 win over Syracuse
12 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block, 1 assist
No quotes.
79-67 win over Pittsburgh
7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block
Quotes:
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski quote:
Opening Statement: “We won a heck of a game. I thought both teams really played hard. Their kid (Au’diese) Toney really had an unbelievable game. They are very athletic, strong, and in that like 11 to four minute mark in the second half we looked like we were tired and we weren’t as aggressive and there’s a lot of game pressure on our kids and then the last four minutes they were magnificent, which says a lot about the character of our guys. Vernon (Carey Jr.), we got him the ball and he responded, and he actually got 17 shots, which it’s been tough to get him shots but stuff that he’s been working on and we’ve been working on paid off in that week. The leadership of Tre (Jones), Jack (White)coming off and playing not only the second big but on the perimeter to give us, Cassius (Stanley) in foul trouble, their perimeter became more athletic, more physical. We haven’t had a lineup with Jack, Matt (Hurt), and Vernon in very much, but that lineup helped us in the first half. So just try to keep doing different things and using Tre as our leader and just really proud of my guys, I would hope that Jeff (Capel) is proud of his guys. It was a really good basketball game.”
Duke freshman Vernon Carey Jr quote:
“Coach [Mike Krzyzewski] just told us that if they started playing in on me or Matthew [Hurt], to find the open man. Or Matt could step out [and shoot a jumper] or I could step out. I feel like everyone on this team can shoot, so he just told everyone to be ready to knock down shots.”
89-59 win over Miami
22 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, 1 assist
Quotes:
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski quote:
When asked about three-pointers: “It was open. Our guys were with a lot of energy. Matt [Hurt] has been working really hard on increasing the speed of his shot – his preparation. I think it paid off for him tonight.”
Matthew Hurt quotes:
“I just had open shots to start the game. That really opened my game up for driving lanes or other put-backs. Knocking down my first shot just made me feel really confident.”
“It meant a lot to us [to win tonight]. Losing two straight – first of all, we don’t want to lose at all, and losing two straight really hurt us. We just had to get back to practice yesterday. Going forward, we have the week off but we’re just going to stay aggressive, stay in the gym and just keep working and get ready for Pitt.”
“Practice has been really competitive the last two days and we just had to carry that over into the games. The first couple of minutes against Louisville, it was very tough for us but we just had to fight back and bring the energy [tonight].”
“I’m just shooting the ball with a lot more confidence. It took a little bit to get my shot off, but once I get into my groove, every shot that I shoot, I feel like it’s going in.”
Notes:
- Freshman Matthew Hurt went 8-of-11 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from three-point range, for 22 points. It was Hurt’s third 20-point performance this season. He also hauled in six rebounds and tied his career high with three blocks.
- Hurt’s career high in points is 25 versus Boston College.
79-73 loss to Louisville
16 points, 2 rebounds
No quotes.
79-72 loss to Clemson
2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block, 1 assist
No quotes.
90-59 win over Wake Forest
5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block, 1 assist
No quotes.
73-64 win over Georgia Tech
11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist
No quotes.
95-62 win over Miami
13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks
No quotes.
Notes:
- Freshman Matthew Hurtscored 13 points and set career highs for both assists (four) and steals (three).
- Hurt is averaging 13.9 points over his last eight games – was averaging 8.6 points over the first six games.
88-49 win over Boston College
25 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski quote:
Opening Statement: “We actually played like we practiced these last two days. The guys have had great energy and are talking more. They played like they practiced, which is a neat thing if you practice well. They did have a difficult time, [Nik] Popovic being out hurts them, obviously. They become a different team, in some respects they are a harder offense to defend because they are all outside. Our guys did a really good job against them. To see Tre [Jones] play 24 minutes and to play like he did was terrific. To put it in perspective he has not played since Virginia Tech. In that time period of 24 or 25 days, he has hardly worked out because he was in exams and the foot. We were doing therapy and all that but it was to rest it so he was not running. For him to play that much, and I think he could have played more, was really encouraging. It was a heck of an effort. Matthew [Hurt], just before break he played well against Winthrop, and when he came back and played well against Brown, he’s a little bit stronger. He’s a little bit heavier and he is one of the main guys that is talking more on defense and offense and as a result his movements are stronger. He takes his shot quicker. It’s just a part of growing up. Overall, really good job by our guys and we shared the ball really well.”
Matthew Hurt quotes:
“My teammates were finding me and I was just knocking down shots. I just got into a little rhythm and I just went from there. It’s a boost to my confidence. I’ve had some bad games this year, but I just try to never get too low,stay even, and when you have the high, just stay even and don’t try to look forward to the next game.”
Coach [Mike Krzyzewski] always tells me and the bigs to attack the offensive glass, and Coach [Jon] Scheyer told me that rebounds lead to better offensive possessions for me, so I just tried to get my hands on offensive rebounds and play winning basketball.”
On having Tre Jones back in the lineup tonight: “He’s a big part of our team. Having him back, he’s our defensive anchor and runs the show on offense. He’s one of the biggest keys to our team.”
Duke sophomore Tre Jones:
On the play of Matthew Hurt tonight: ”He had a great game tonight. He’s been practicing like that, he’s shown spurts of that throughout the entire year,so for him to have that type of game tonight was perfect for him. The way he can spread the floor, when they’re helping off and not there on the catch in front of him, he’s able to get his shot off and he can shoot it at a high clip. That’s big for us and we’re going to need that throughout the entire year with how much help other teams are giving on Vernon [Carey Jr.].”
Boston College head coach Jim Christian:
On Matthew Hurt in the first half: “They were skipping the ball and we did a poor job of rotating quickly enough to him. He was able to set his feet and he has a good release. He’s a good player.”
Notes:
- Freshman Matthew Hurt recorded career highs in points (25), made field goals (10-of-16) and three-point field goals (5-of10).
75-50 win over Brown
8 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
Brown head coach Mike Martin quote:
On Duke’s depth without Tre Jones: “[They have] so many different guys that can hurt you, I think clearly a better team with [Tre] Jones in the lineup and kinda [Jordan] Goldwire off the bench – although he was terrific tonight, defensively especially. But, you bring [Wendell] Moore, [Matthew] Hurt, and O’Connell off the bench, and there’s a lot of guys that can hurt you off the bench. The previous game against Wofford, [Joey] Baker comes off the bench and he obviously hurt Wofford off the bench, so they recruit really good players and they have depth, and if the starters aren’t playing great they have options off the bench.”
86-57 win over Wofford
12 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal
Matthew Hurt quotes:
On the play of Joey Baker: “Joey’s come to work every day in practice, game shots, talking on defense. I’m not surprised at how good he’s been this year, but having that outside shooting really helps me and Vernon [Carey Jr.] and Javin [DeLaurier] and Jack [White], all down low for more space for us.”
“We didn’t practice last week but we started practicing this week, had a little break with finals and everything. I think getting back together, staying with the grind, doing what we do and playing good defense was really key for us tonight.”
Duke sophomore Joey Baker quote:
On what factors lead to his solid second-half shooting performance: “I was just getting open spots and the defense was collapsing off, so Vernon [Carey Jr.] got going a little bit inside and Matt [Hurt] had a really good game, so they were playing off [me] a little bit more. I definitely feed off of [the crowd], but in the moment, you’re just worried about the next play, getting a stop, and getting the win. I’ve just been staying in the gym. I work a lot with Coach [Chris] Carrawell on my weaknesses and trying to improve on those areas. It’s starting to translate [to games] a little more.”
77-63 win over Virginia Tech
8 points, 1 block
Virginia Tech Head Coach Mike Young quote:
On Duke’s lineup in the second half, making it harder for Tech to score in the paint: “We just have to move better. Vernon, as terrific as he is, as dominant as he is, has a very hard time, as most do, chasing a kid that can space the floor like P.J. Horne. That effectively eliminated [Matthew] Hurt, and effectively eliminated [Javin] DeLaurier. He found a lineup that was best for him. That was 41 and three guards and that got us. We’ll figure it out.”
87-75 win over Michigan State
10 points, 3 blocks, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
No quotes.
Notes:
- Freshman Matthew Hurt scored 10 points and his three blocks were a career high.
83-70 win over Winthrop
20 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists
Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski quote:
Opening Statement: “I’ll tell you what, we’re playing some good teams. Pat’s (Kelsey) team is really good, he’s such a good coach and his kids play hard – very difficult to defend. It was a big win for us, especially coming after Tuesday and we played hard and well tonight, not all the time but much different from Tuesday. If we had played like this Tuesday, we would have won and we had to play this way to win tonight. With their two ball handlers, (Russell) Jones and (Chandler) Vaudrin, they put you in some very difficult situations. For Cassius (Stanley), we thought it was his knee right away, heard something pop and structural. Based on what our doctor said right now, it’s not the knee. Something happened with his hamstring so it’s muscular. He will have a MRI tomorrow. We don’t think it’s a knee injury which is very good, although I think he will be out for a while, hopefully after Christmas. That’s my hope. That was adversity and playing against an unconventional group with five three-point shooters -- Vernon Carey had to guard a perimeter shooter. Overall, our defense on the three was excellent. They took 21 and made six and then our three-point shooting was outstanding. We had a few kids really step up. I thought Matt Hurt carried us for a long time and Joey Baker was sensational, not just with shooting 4-for-5 from three, but he really played hard defensively and played well. We wouldn’t have won the game without Joey. Jordan Goldwire with Tre (Jones), that’s how we started the season and they were able to put pressure on both their ball handlers: one had Vaudrin and one had Jones. [Jordan Goldwire] had five steals for us. Those kids really stepped up for us. We are a developing team. We’re not the Duke of the last five, maybe 10 years. It’s a different group. It’s old-fashioned and it’s also oldfashioned developing, but our response from the loss – I know those kids felt horribly, felt guilty and you can lose a lot of confidence when you don’t already have confidence. You haven’t played enough to have confidence so for them to play that way tonight, I was very proud of how they responded.”
Matthew Hurt quote:
On how he has been able to score the last couple games: “I think they had a lot of attention on Vernon (Carey); he’s played great so far this year. I just wanted to have my teammates’ backs. Some players won’t have a good night as soon as they want to but having your teammates’ backs is always helpful.”
Notes:
- Freshman Matthew Hurt had career highs in both points (20) and rebounds (eight). His previous highs were 19 points versus Central Arkansas (11/12/19) and five rebounds versus Georgia State (11/15/19).
- Hurt is the fourth different Blue Devil with a 20-point game this season, joining Carey (4), Tre Jones (1) and Cassius Stanley (1) – only five different Blue Devils recorded a 20-point game all last season
85-83 loss to Stephen F. Austin
15 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal
No quotes.
81-73 win over Georgetown
0 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist
No quotes.
87-52 win over California
9 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal
No quotes.
74-63 win over Georgia State
4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist
Duke Senior Jack White quote:
“They beat us to loose balls, they were going strong to the ball for rebounds, and they came up with those balls. It just seemed like they had a bit more tenacity than us in the first half. Obviously, we reflected on that coming into halftime and knew we had to really turn it around and start with that first four-minute segment of the second half, just kind of letting them know how it was going to be for this next 20 minutes. I feel like we did a good job of that, just with our intensity and our defense especially. I think we only gave up high 20’s [points] in the second half maybe, apart from those buckets at the end. We definitely put an emphasis on that, and I think we did a lot better job of just rebounding in the second half in general. Matt [Hurt] had six offensive rebounds just on his own. Just big plays, and I think guys just stepped up and responded to Coach [Mike Krzyzewski] challenging us at halftime."
105-54 win over Central Arkansas
19 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks
Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski quotes:
Opening Statement: “Really pleased with our team. We didn’t overlook anybody. We came out hard, played hard the whole game. We should have won and did. We played hard and well. That makes it even better. Tre [Jones] when he had that collision – he got hit. They butt heads and he got hit on the temple. He was pretty good at halftime, but we decided to obviously not play him. He looks pretty good now. I don’t think there will be a problem. He’s laughing and joking. I asked him if he knew my name and he said ‘Michael’, which was kind of bold on his part. Maybe he’ll get even more assertive as a result of that. Good stuff. I thought Wendell [Moore Jr.] he’s getting better. He’s driving better. Matt [Hurt] – good minutes. Vernon [Carey Jr.] – double-double. Pretty balanced. [Jordan] Goldwire did a really good job. Even before Tre got hurt. We’re pretty athletic on the perimeter. Overall, good job. Quick turnaround… Georgia State and got to keep it going. Our kids keep working hard.”
On starting lineup: “Questions about starting lineup with this team are not the same as if you asked them last year or the year before or the year before. We’re just looking at different combinations. I thought having a veteran in with Vernon could get him off better. Then Matt came in and he played really well. We’re looking at a lot of different things. The things that stay consistent are defense. Whenever they come in the game it really doesn’t matter. They’re playing the same defense. Offensively they’re playing on the group they’re in… mightchange a little bit of what they’re doing. If they just play hard defensively… we’ll be in good shape. We’ll have a good chance.”
Matthew Hurt quotes:
“Coach [Mike Krzyzewski] has really emphasized defense, and our defense leads to our offense. We started the game off really well, and I think everybody did a good job tonight.”
On how he approached the game tonight, coming off the bench instead of being in a starting role: “Just to keep doing what I’m doing – keep fighting, playing harder, be better on defense. I think everybody did a great job tonight, and for me, [I wanted to] just try to compete on every play.”
When asked what it was like to see so many players contribute for Duke tonight: “It was great. Everybody’s really close on this team and seeing everybody succeed on this team is really a good feeling for me and probably for everybody else.”
89-55 win over Colorado State
9 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block
No quotes.
68-66 win over #3 Kansas
11 points, 2 rebounds
Matthew Hurt quotes:
On the win: “They were a veteran team. Playing hard and playing Duke basketball really helped us. Coach wants us to keep fighting and there was a spurt where we didn’t play well but he told us we have to play better, and we did that.”
On forcing Kansas to commit turnovers: “Coach emphasized defense the whole year and how good our two guards are pressuring the ball. Our game plan was to pressure and double team and not make it easy for them, so I think we did a good job, and everyone played their role.”