Med City FC will be playing in its first-ever Lamar Hunt U.S Open Cup, starting March 25.
On Wednesday, it was announced who’ll be suiting up for that opening game at the Des Moines Menace.
Getting that roster together was tricky for Med City FC. Its National Premier Soccer League season doesn’t begin until May, and college seniors aren’t eligible to play in non-college events until May 1, due to NCAA rules.
That meant that Med City FC had to cross a number of prospective players off its list for that March 25 game.
Still, they came up with plenty of familiar faces. Among them is Rochester resident Ayo Adebayo and Byron’s Nate Levy. Also signed up are Mayhem players from 2019 Jordan Lennon, Francisco Neto and Finlay Bloodworth. Two players who were members of the now defunct Rochester Thunder a decade ago are also on the roster. They are Mark Heath Preston and Kentaro Takada.