Med City FC learned recently that it had received an invitation to play in its first Lamar Hunt U.S Open Cup.
That invitation was accepted by the National Premier Soccer League franchise.
On Wednesday, the Mayhem found out who their first-round opponent will be. Med City FC leads off at 7 p.m., March 25, playing at the Des Moines Menace.
Med City FC was one of 14 teams from the NPSL to earn a sot in the prestigious U.S. Open Cup. The Mayhem finished 8-1-3 last year, their only loss to the Minnesota TwinStars near the end of their regular season.
The Menace are entered in the U.S. Open Cup for the 13th time in the club’s 26-year history. Des Moines won the USL League 2’s Heartland Division last year and is a four-time USL PDL champion.
“There’s no doubt that this is going to be a very tough test,” Med City FC General Manager Frank Spaeth said. “And it’s been made even tougher because we won’t be able to have our full contingent of players available.”
Due to NCAA rules, players with college eligibility are not able to play for a team other than their college team until May 1. US Soccer moved up the early rounds of the U.S. Open Cup this year from May to late-March and mid-April. Spaeth says that the Med City FC coaching staff has been working feverishly to put together a roster of players who will be available and, hopefully, competitive for the March 25 contest.
Spaeth also noted that the Mayhem are looking into offering a fan bus and a potential tavel package to Des Moines for the game.
Tryouts for the Med City FC team are Feb. 2 at Rochester Regional Stadium. Information for the tryouts is available at www.medcityfc.com.