The National Premier Soccer League has cancelled its 2020 season over concerns of COVID-19, the fast-spreading world-wide disease.
Included in the NPSL is Rochester’s fourth-year amateur team, Med City FC.
Med City FC General Manager Frank Spaeth was not immediately available for comment.
They Mayhem were coming off their best season yet. They finished 8-1-3 last year and for the first time reached the NPSL playoffs.
In recognition of that strong campaign, the Mayhem had been invited to participate in the prestigious Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. But their opening game of that massive tournament, which had been scheduled for March 25, was put on hold due to COVID-19 worries. As of last week, Spaeth wasn’t sure whether that game would be made up.
Med City FC was set to open its NPSL season on May 2. The league had already made adjustments in recent weeks, having delayed its normally early starting West Coast schedule to April 4. That was also in response to COVID-19. Now, the entire season is gone for NPSL teams.
• There has been no word yet of Rochester’s two other amateur soccer teams, Rochester FC and women’s team Rochester United FC, having had their seasons cancelled due to COVID-19. Both are in their second year.
Rochester FC plays in the United Premier Soccer League, while Rochester United FC plays in the Women’s Premier Soccer League.