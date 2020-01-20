Med City FC will be holding tryouts for its 2020 season on Sunday, Feb. 2 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Rochester Community and Technical College.
The National Premier Soccer League team is embarking on its fourth season in the top amateur league in the United States.
This season, the Mayhem will also be participating in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for the first time. The team earned a spot in the first round thanks to an outstanding 2019 NPSL season that saw it lose just one regular-season conference game on the way to an 8-1-3 league mark.
The first-round U.S. Open Cup game takes place on March 24 or 25. Med City FC will learn its first-round opponent on Wednesday. Mayhem General Manager Frank Spaeth says that this early game will have an affect on what they are looking for at tryouts and how the roster for 2020 may be composed. Per NCAA rules, players with college eligibility will not be able to play in the U.S. Open Cup until May. That means that Med City FC is looking for players who are current seniors or for whom college eligibility isn’t an issue. There’s a chance the team may even sign a few players short-term just for the Open Cup early-round games.
“We’re looking for around 12 new players for the 2020 season,” Spaeth says. “In the past, we’ve taken several players from the tryouts, so it’s definitely a great opportunity for players to show us what they can do and try to earn a spot on the team.”
Registration for the Med City FC tryouts is open now. Cost is $40 and registration can be done on the team’s registration website: https://tickets.npsl.com/events/med-city-fc-2020-tryout.
Players participating in the tryout will need to complete forms that will be sent to them via email in advance of the tryouts.