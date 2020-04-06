The Scheels Med City Marathon usually is held as an unofficial start of summer.
This year it will be run at the unofficial end of the summer.
Race director Mark Bongers has announced the event has been pushed back to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-day extravaganza was scheduled for May 23-24, Memorial Day Weekend. Now it is tentatively planned for Sept. 5-6, Labor Day Weekend.
"Between multiple information that we received, we kind of had to make that decision," Bongers said.
The race usually draws between 2,500 and 3,000 runners.
"This year we were running at record pace, we had over 1,700 runners already signed up," Bongers said. "With over two months to go, we were hoping to get over 3,000 runners."
Bongers admits with a crowd of that size, there was no way the race could be held at the end of May. The event features a full marathon, a half marathon, a relay marathon, a 20-mile, a 5K and a 1.2-mile youth run. There is also an expo held for runners and fans.
"It's a big weekend full of events," Bongers said. "It attracts 3,000 runners but then it also probably attracts another 4,000 spectators that come into town for this event, too. So you're looking at 7,000 people who come into town to either participate or are spectators. We don't want to risk anybody."
Another big factor is the 400-450 volunteers and medical personnel needed to put on the race.
"You need a vast number of health professionals, doctors, nurses, trainers, to help with the aid stations on the course to insure that the runners, if something happens to them, they are taken care of properly," Bongers said. "They're already being taxed to the limit and putting something like this on top of that would just be too much."
A number of road races have already been postponed or canceled this year.
"Missing that all spring is going to be really hard," Bongers said. "It's hard on everybody for everything, but runners are really social people and really enjoy the aspects of the runs and doing the events like this."
Getting the event moved to September took some doing and a lot of different officials from the city and county and to chip in to make it happen.
"Everybody in the city and county was very open to the idea and that really made my life easier," Bongers said. "I was able to have fairly quick conversations with people. Sometimes things take weeks or months, we were doing it in days or a day. So that was important and means a lot."
Some people might have plans Labor Day Weekend so the Med City Marathon is also offering runners a chance to do a virtual race.
"We're asking everybody to try and make that weekend," Bongers said. "But if you're unable to do that, we are offering them the opportunity to sign up for our virtual event, which is doing the race on their own, having a link they can log on to and type in their time. It's just kind of a way to say 'Hey, I did it' and we'll send out their shirts and medals to them. ... I want everybody to have a chance to experience it."
This also marks the 25th year of the marathon.
"We were hoping to do something really cool," Bongers said. "We have these really nice jackets that we're giving everybody so we're really hoping we could celebrate this. But we'll roll with the punches and see what happens. It's the only thing we can do right now."
Bongers still hopes for upwards of 3,000 runners for the races. But he realizes there is no guarantee the coronavirus will be contained and the event could still be called off.
"Our hope is that we are back to where people can get together and do events like this," Bongers said. "Because people need this, the country needs this. Socialization is a big part of our lives and without it it's hard. We're all feeling that right now. This is just one part of it and hopefully we can have it Labor Day Weekend."