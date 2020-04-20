Stephanie Herzog could see it coming years ago.
She had a front-row seat to watch her sister Leah and Leah’s classmate, Sophia Yoemans, grow into two of the best high school golfers Minnesota has produced.
“They’ve experienced so much high-level competition, just from being on the same team with each other,” said Stephanie, who is two years older than Leah and Yoemans. “When I was a senior at Red Wing, they were still developing. They’re both used to fighting every day for the top spot on their own team. And every single tournament they played in, they had each other to compete against.
“That really helped them prepare for college golf, where they’ll have to compete and qualify for a spot in their team’s lineup.”
Stephanie Herzog, a 2017 Red Wing graduate, is now three seasons into her college career at the University of Iowa. But in late February she had a flashback -- if only for a brief moment -- to the times she led Red Wing to state meet after state meet, including a Class AA state championship in 2015, with Yoemans and Leah alongside her.
The trio of former Red Wing standouts were reunited two months ago, 1,700 miles from where their careers all began. Stephanie Herzog’s Hawkeyes traveled to the Phoenix suburb of Peoria, Ariz., for the Westbrook Invitational. Leah’s University of Nebraska team also happened to be at that meet, as was Yoemans’ University of Missouri team.
“It was a lot of fun having us all there; it had been a couple years,” Stephanie said. “We picked up right where we left off. Me and Leah warmed up right next to each other before the practice round. I was a little distracted, we talked the whole time.”
A FAST REUNION
Yoemans is a three-time state medalist. She set state-meet records in 2018 for the lowest 18-hole score (63) and 36-hole score (129) en route to earning the second of her three individual state championships. She is the only golfer ever -- boys or girls -- to break 130 at a Minnesota state meet.
Leah Herzog won the 2019 Minnesota Miss Golf award, two years after Stephanie earned the same honor. Leah had perhaps the best regular season of any Wingers golfer, shooting in the 60s nearly as often as she shot in the 70s, holding the state’s No. 1 ranking for a majority of the season, and setting course records at The Bridges in Winona (65) and Mississippi National Golf Links in Red Wing (65).
But last summer, seemingly in the snap of fingers, their high school careers were over and they went their separate ways.
It wasn’t long before the long-time teammates were back on the same course. The Battle at the Beach in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, was Leah Herzog’s fourth college meet, and Yoemans’ fifth.
“It was our last tournament of the fall (season),” Leah said, “and I was just getting used to playing with people I’d been meeting (from other colleges). Then me and Sophia just happened to be in the same group and we were using carts that day, and we ended up in the same cart.
“We’ve always been teammates, now there we were playing against each other. It was really nice to catch up.”
Herzog finished the three-round meet in 71st place (234 total) as Nebraska placed 11th, while Yoemans led Missouri by placing 31st (222) and the Tigers finished 12th. The scorecards mattered a little less that day, though, to the former Wingers.
“I was so excited to be able to play with Leah,” Yoemans said. “It felt a little weird, a little different, but we were just cheering each other on. It didn’t really matter what our individual results were, we just were supportive of each other.”
LOOKING AHEAD
Yoemans and the Herzogs didn’t expect to be back in Red Wing for the past month, trying to find patches of grass around their families’ homes to swing a club or practice their chipping, prior to the state’s courses opening last Saturday.
Yoemans assumed she’d be in Hoover, Alabama, playing in the SEC Championships, which were scheduled to conclude on Tuesday.
The Herzogs anticipated spending this week preparing for the Big Ten Conference Championships, which were scheduled to begin on Friday in Maineville, Ohio.
Like many other athletes around the country, they’ve all been forced to look ahead to this fall as the NCAA canceled the spring sports season in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The break will be good mentally,” said Yoemans, who had the second-best stroke average on the Missouri team during the 2019 fall season (73.8). “With the fall college season, I’ve been non-stop golfing since last spring, literally every day. My swing won’t break down if I can’t hit for a couple of weeks.”
With the cancelation of the spring sports season, the NCAA has offered another year of eligibility to all spring sports athletes. Stephanie Herzog said she likely won’t take advantage of that opportunity, but she is looking forward to being a leader for the Hawkeyes when her senior season begins in the fall.
“Right before everything shut down we were getting ready for our tournament in Mexico,” she said. “That tournament got canceled and we were all shocked, then that next week everything escalated. … It was hard, saying goodbye to some teammates and not knowing when I’ll see them again.”
Leah Herzog’s transition to college has been mostly seamless. A management major, she was named to Nebraska’s Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll last fall, while playing all 11 rounds for the Huskers and producing a stroke average of 76.65. She credited her sister for helping her develop into a college golfer.
“Growing up we always golfed together and pushed each other,” Leah said. “I learned a lot from her and because of her accomplishments, that inspired me to be a better golfer and to want to play college golf. I give her a lot of credit for where I am today.
“It’s been a really nice change to get closer and understand the experiences we both have with golf and life.”