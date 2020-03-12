The latest in sports cancelations and postponements from around the region, state and country (this list will be altered and updated as more announcements are made):
LOCAL SPORTS
NJCAA Basketball — The schedule for the National Junior College athletic Association Division III men's basketball tournament in Rochester has been condensed. PB sports reporter Guy N. Limbeck has the report here, as well as an update on the Section 1 boys basketball championship games.
MSHSL — All girls basketball and adapted floor hockey state tournament championship brackets will be played. Consolation brackets and third-place games in both sports have been canceled. Attendance at tournaments is now limited to rostered participants, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and a small number of school-approved spectators of each participating team. (Thursday, March 12)
SECTION 1 BOYS BASKETBALL — Brad Johnson, Region 1A secretary, on tonight's (Thursday's) Section 1A and 1AA boys basketball championship games at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester: "All systems are go for tonight. We're basically taking it one day at a time, one hour at a time. Things are awful fluid." (Thursday, March 12)
• • • • •
JUNIOR HOCKEY
USHL — Suspended the 2019-20 season until further notice (Thursday, March 12)
NAHL / NA3HL — Board of Governors meeting in the afternoon of Thursday, March 12, to discuss potential postponement/cancellation of season.
• • • • •
PRO SPORTS
NBA — Suspended the season indefinitely (Wednesday, March 11)
MLS — Suspended the season for 30 days (Thursday, March 12)
NASCAR — Will hold its next two races, at Atlanta Motor Speedway this Sunday and at Homestead-Miami on March 22, with only essential personnel allowed (no spectators). (Thursday, March 12)
• • • • •
COLLEGE ASSOCIATIONS
NCAA — All winter championships/regionals to played with only essential personnel in arenas (Wednesday, March 11)
NAIA — Canceled all winter sports championships (Thursday, March 12)
• • • • •
COLLEGES / COLLEGE CONFERENCES
ACC — Canceled the remainder of its men's basketball conference tournament. (Thursday, March 12)
BIG 12 — Suspened all conference championship tournaments until April 15, and canceled the remainder of the conference men's and women's basketball tournaments. (Thursday, March 12)
BIG TEN — Canceled the remainder of its men's basketball conference tournament (Thursday, March 12)
DUKE — Suspended all athletic competition indefinitely. (Thursday, March 12)
HOCKEY EAST — Canceled the remainder of its postseason tournament. (Thursday, March 12)
IVY LEAGUE — Canceled all athletics through the remainder of the academic year. (Wednesday, March 11)
UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS — Suspended all athletic competition indefinitely. (Thursday, March 12)
NCHC — Canceled all conference quarterfinals scheduled for this weekend and the Frozen Faceoff men's college hockey tournament scheduled for March 20-21 at Xcel Energy Center. (Thursday, March 12)
SEC — Suspended competition for teams in all sports, including conference championship tournaments (Thursday, March 12)
WCHA — Canceled the remainder of the league's men's hockey postseason tournament (Thursday, March 12)